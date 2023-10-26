CIQ Simplifies HPC Deployment With Rocky Linux, Mountain and Ascender

We cannot overstate how fortunate and happy we were to discover CIQ. From our very first 'help!' phone call, they have been welcoming and incredibly approachable, and demonstrated incredible expertise, flexibility, reliability and speed in getting our HPC cluster up and running. Post this

CIQ's Unique Approach to HPC Setup Services

CIQ delivers its custom deployment consultation services for HPC setups with several distinct benefits:

Solutions based on open source: CIQ's solutions include Rocky Linux, now the world's most widely adopted Enterprise Linux distribution; Warewulf for managing compute nodes and other clustered resources; Apptainer, containers for HPC; and the Ascender automation platform. Together, these form the market-leading traditional HPC approach for building, managing and running clusters.

Lifecycle management with Mountain: CIQ offers simplified infrastructure management and enhanced security with its repository of artifacts called Mountain. Mountain provides streamlined access to the growing catalog of CIQ-supported product releases.

Hardware agnostic: CIQ offers HPC setup services on clients' existing hardware, regardless of manufacturer, freeing clients to use the hardware of their choice and avoid vendor lock-in. CIQ can also help work with vendors, or as part of an RFP process, to design a system to support clients' research and development goals.

No "black box" services: CIQ is open and transparent in its consultative approach so that clients are fully aware of what is being done each step of the way.

Training for self-sufficiency: In addition to offering enterprise-grade support services for long-term support, CIQ offers in-depth training services to help organizations equip their IT teams for self-sufficiency, if they prefer.

University of Montana

"Equipping our researchers at the University of Montana with the computing resources they need to do their best work is paramount to furthering our institutional mission. We needed help improving the efficiency of our research cluster so that our researchers had a reliable, secure, high-performance infrastructure they could count on. The CIQ team helped us map out a game plan to make it happen, faster than we'd imagined possible and with a sharp eye on project management. CIQ gave us not only the solutions to problems but also advice and the resources to implement them." —Zach Rossmiller, CIO of University of Montana

Whitman College

"Whitman College wanted to get into the HPC game to support the teaching and scholarship efforts of our faculty and students, and we naively thought it would just be connecting a couple of servers together. We were very wrong, and we got pretty lost. We cannot overstate how fortunate and happy we were to discover CIQ. From our very first 'help!' phone call, they have been welcoming and incredibly approachable, and demonstrated incredible expertise, flexibility, reliability and speed in getting our HPC cluster up and running. CIQ's assistance throughout all phases of the project was invaluable. These people are not merely consultants we're paying; they're true partners who we hope to collaborate with for a long, long time." —David Sprunger, Director of Instructional and Learning Technology, Whitman College

