CIQ Unveils Secure Solutions for Regulated Industries at Google Cloud Next '24

"At CIQ, our customers in highly regulated industries expect the highest levels of security and compliance for their cloud operations," affirmed Colin VanderSmith, vice president of product management at CIQ. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud delivers the fortified infrastructure required by U.S. government agencies for cloud deployments, benefitting our regulated enterprise customers across many industries, including financial services, life sciences, retail, telecommunications and manufacturing. Together, we are setting new standards for security, compliance and workload performance including AI, ML and data analytics."

CIQ is a federally approved vendor that specializes in providing highly secure, hardened infrastructure solutions that meet the stringent requirements of various industries and governmental agencies. The company's expertise lies in the development, testing, delivery, certification and support of Rocky Linux environments and tools for U.S. government workloads, ensuring compliance with governance, security and regulatory policy frameworks.

CIQ and Google Cloud began working together in 2022 to provide customers with a best-in-class enterprise-grade supported experience for Rocky Linux on Google Cloud. Today this partnership enables customers to optimize networking performance on compute engine infrastructure, while retaining bug-for-bug compatibility with community Rocky Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Recently, the two companies designed a Cloud Migration program to help CentOS users move securely and easily to Rocky Linux on Google Cloud. CIQ solutions are equally valuable to any organization migrating to Rocky Linux from any enterprise Linux distribution. CIQ is a partner level Google Cloud partner for the build engagement model within Google Cloud Partner Advantage, leveraging close collaboration with Google Cloud product and engineering teams to accelerate customer adoption and migrations to Google Cloud.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

