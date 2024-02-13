CIQ's Colin VanderSmith to Speak at Google's '2Gather Sunnyvale: Cloud Optimization Summit'

Cloud optimization is extremely important to every one of our customers, it's the core mission of CIQ's partnership with Google. Post this

VanderSmith will lead the breakout session "1000+ Cloud Migrations: Lessons Learned and Best Practices on Performance, Security and Cloud ROI." A Google Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Migration leader prior to joining CIQ, VanderSmith will share best practices and lessons learned from a career building global cloud services and helping thousands of customers achieve their goals. He'll walk session participants through core concepts, insights and analysis to help mitigate risks while sharing how to maximize price performance, security and ROI with Google Cloud.

VanderSmith will also participate in the keynote "Partner Panel: Industry Insights" along with cloud industry leaders from Google, AODocs, NetApp and Okta.

"Cloud optimization is extremely important to every one of our customers, it's the core mission of CIQ's partnership with Google," said VanderSmith. "I look forward to sharing success stories and best practices that Google customers can implement immediately to get the most out of their Google Cloud experience."

*CIQ's Rocky Linux Solutions Available on Google Cloud Marketplace*

CIQ's Rocky Linux solutions are available on Google Cloud Marketplace as part of CIQ's partnership with Google Cloud. Google customers and partners have access to a world-class Rocky Linux experience backed by CIQ. This includes the ability to tailor your Linux environment to meet your specific needs, 24/7 support from CIQ's Rocky Linux experts, and long-term support with regular updates, patches and industry-leading security measures. Furthermore, Google customers and partners can test, procure and deploy Rocky Linux with CIQ Premium Support while taking advantage of many Google Cloud Marketplace benefits, including private offers, integrated billing, fast procurement and retiring their committed Google Cloud spend. For more details on Rocky Linux by CIQ on Google Cloud Marketplace, please visit https://ciq.com/partners/cloud/google/.

