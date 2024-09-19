Cirata Announces New Version of Subversion MultiSite Plus to Empower Global Collaboration for Distributed Development Teams

"With Cirata Subversion MultiSite Plus, your developers can focus on what matters most—developing content—without being held back by geography or downtime." Post this

"With Subversion MultiSite Plus, your developers can focus on what matters most—developing content—without being held back by geography or downtime," said Justin Holtzinger, Chief Revenue Officer, DevOps Solutions, Cirata. "Our Active-Active replication technology ensures that Subversion repositories are always consistent and accessible, enhancing operational continuity and collaboration for distributed teams."

Subversion MultiSite Plus is a critical component of any Subversion deployment, enabling distributed teams to work as one without experiencing delays from remote data access. Using Cirata's patented Active-Active replication technology, Subversion repositories are continuously and automatically updated, eliminating the associated risk of a single point of failure. Key capabilities and benefits of Subversion MultiSite Plus include:

Distributed Collaboration – Cirata Subversion MSP allows global teams to work as one, ensuring no downtime, no disruption, and consistent security policy enforcement across all locations. Developers experience fast local access to Subversion repositories without waiting for remote data, improving overall efficiency.

Global Repository Consistency – Cirata Subversion MSP guarantees that repository replicas are always up to date and consistent, thanks to automatic synchronization and the ability to catch up after offline events.

Selective Replication – Administrators can control replication on a per-site basis, ensuring that specific data is only shared where it's needed, enhancing both security and performance.

Enhance Operational Continuity – With Cirata Subversion MSP's high availability and disaster recovery features, organizations benefit from offsite replication that ensures data is always secure and accessible, even in the event of server failures or outages.

Boost Developer Efficiency – Cirata Subversion MSP supports fast local clones, ensures the fastest and most reliable commits, and is fully compatible with all Subversion clients, delivering a smooth and uninterrupted development experience.

Seamless Management – The Cirata management console allows administrators to globally manage their Subversion MSP deployment, simplifying the complexities of a multi-site environment.

This release is particularly valuable for enterprises seeking to migrate off legacy CollabNet Subversion environments, which are now end-of-life and no longer supported. CollabNet's unsupported software and its associated components, such as the Apache versions it runs on, leave customers vulnerable to security risks and CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). Cirata Subversion MultiSite Plus provides a secure, modern alternative, allowing organizations to transition smoothly and mitigate the risks associated with unsupported tools.

"Our commitment to Subversion is unwavering," Holtzinger added. "We understand that many organizations still see the value in Subversion, and we are dedicated to ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed, no matter the size or complexity of their development environment."

The latest version of Cirata Subversion MultiSite Plus, is available now. For more information, visit: www.cirata.com/devops/solutions/subversion.

About Cirata

Cirata, delivers DevOps solutions that supercharge collaboration, slash development time and drive efficiency for global development teams. Cirata also accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data and development leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to improve development efficiency, freely choose analytics technologies, and avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

Erin Jones, Cirata, 1 704.664.2170, [email protected], www.cirata.com

