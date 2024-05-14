Cirata Data Migrator Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Cirata's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace will support secure data automation and incorporation of AI platforms within the solution, further amplifying its power essential to hundreds of integrated applications. Post this

"Bringing Cirata Data Migrator to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Cirata can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

"We are delighted to bring Cirata's data automation and integration capabilities to Google Cloud Marketplace," said Chris Cochran, CRO Americas and Head of Global Alliances, Cirata. "None of us can imagine a world without Google Cloud, specifically the wave that Google Cloud Marketplace is making. Cirata's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace will support secure data automation and incorporation of AI platforms within the solution, further amplifying its power essential to hundreds of integrated applications."

Google Cloud Marketplace offers an affordable, scalable solution to accelerate digital transformation strategies with online discovery, flexible purchasing, and fulfillment of enterprise-grade cloud solutions. For more information, view Cirata Data Migrator in the Google Cloud Marketplace here.

About Cirata

Cirata, accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

