Cirata Expands Data Interoperability Support for Apache Iceberg and Databricks Delta Lake with Data Migrator 3.0

Cirata Data Migrator 3.0 introduces a range of new features that streamline data transfer between on-premises and cloud environments, reduce operational complexity, and increase data interoperability. Optimized for handling even the largest datasets, Data Migrator 3.0 removes computational overhead, offering improved performance and flexibility for enterprise-grade data transfers at scale. The improvements are particularly significant for enterprises adopting Apache Iceberg and Databricks Delta Lake within their data ecosystems. Key new features include:

Data Interoperability with Support for Apache Iceberg: Organizations can now leverage Data Migrator to automate the migration of large-scale datasets in other formats to environments that use Apache Iceberg, supporting open data interoperability at scale.

Expanded Support for Databricks Delta Lake: The new Data Migrator version further optimizes Databricks Delta Lake integration, improving performance and resource efficiency when transforming source Hive tables into Delta Lake formats. This ensures seamless data availability and scalability across cloud analytics environments.

Enhanced Data Automation: The solution's new internal scheduler eliminates the need for manual intervention when configuring recurring migrations, allowing users to define custom schedules for data transfers. This automation simplifies complex enterprise data workflows.

Advanced Data Consistency: Cirata introduces enhanced verification mechanisms that simplify data consistency measures during migrations, providing robust, accurate data matching across storage systems without compromising performance.

Enterprise-Grade Security: With built-in support for Hashicorp Vault, Data Migrator 3.0 ensures secure storage and management of credentials. It also expands role-based access control (RBAC) across all components, enhancing security and control for enterprise users.

Cirata Data Migrator is a fully automated solution that automates Hadoop data transfer and integration and moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment, even while those datasets are under active change. Cirata Data Migrator requires zero changes to applications or business operations and moves data of any scale without production system downtime, business disruption, and with zero risk of data loss. Migration targets supported include the Hadoop Distributed File System, Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service, Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 2, Google Cloud Storage, IBM Cloud Object Storage and Oracle Object Storage.

Cirata Data Migrator 3.0, including its new features, is now generally available. For more information, visit https://cirata.com/data-management/products/data-migrator.

About Cirata

Cirata, accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

