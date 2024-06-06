Cirata Expands Databricks Partnership with Native Unity Catalog Integration

"The seamless integration of Cirata Data Migrator with Unity Catalog enables enterprises to capitalize on our Data and AI capabilities to drive productivity and accelerate their business value." Post this

By integrating with Databricks Unity Catalog, Cirata Data Migrator unlocks the ability to execute analytics jobs as soon as possible or to modernize data in the cloud. With the ability to support Databricks Unity Catalog's functionality for stronger data operations, access control, accessibility and search, Cirata Data Migrator automates large-scale transfer of data and metadata from existing data lakes to cloud storage and database targets, even while changes are being made by the application at the source. Using Cirata Data Migrator 2.5, users can now select the Databricks agent and define the use of Unity Catalog with Databricks SQL Warehouse. This helps data science and engineering teams maximize the value of their entire data estate while benefiting from their choice of metadata technology in Databricks.

"As a long-standing partner, Cirata has helped many customers in their legacy Hadoop to Databricks migrations," said Siva Abbaraju, Go-to-Market Leader, Migrations, Databricks. "Now, the seamless integration of Cirata Data Migrator with Unity Catalog enables enterprises to capitalize on our Data and AI capabilities to drive productivity and accelerate their business value."

"Cirata is excited by the customer benefits that come from native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog," said Paul Scott-Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, Cirata. "By unlocking a critical benefit for our customers, we are furthering the adoption of data analytics, AI and ML and empowering data teams to drive more meaningful data insights and outcomes."

This expanded Cirata-Databricks partnership builds on previous product integrations between the two companies. In 2021, the companies partnered to automate metadata and data migration capabilities to Databricks and Delta Lake on Databricks, respectively. With data available for immediate use, the integration eliminated the need to construct and maintain data pipelines to transform, filter and adjust data, along with the significant up-front planning and staging.

Cirata Data Migrator is a fully automated solution that automates Hadoop data transfer and integration and moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment, even while those datasets are under active change. Cirata Data Migrator requires zero changes to applications or business operations and moves data of any scale without production system downtime, business disruption, and with zero risk of data loss.

Cirata Data Migrator 2.5 is available now with native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog. For more information, join Cirata for the upcoming webinar, "Accelerate Hadoop Migration to Databricks," on June 27, 2024. Register here.

Cirata, accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

