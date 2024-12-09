Cirata Extends Partnership with Databricks to Deliver Professional Services for Cloud Migration and Modernization

With Cirata DMaaS, we're enabling deeper collaboration with Databricks, ensuring companies can migrate to the cloud with confidence, gain improved operational efficiency, and unlock significant value from their data. Post this

Cirata's DMaaS simplifies the migration of Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) data, Hive metadata, and cloud data sources to modern platforms, automating transfers to Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 2, Google Cloud Storage, and Oracle Object Store. The offering's rapid deployment and seamless integration reduce migration times to as little as two weeks, ensuring continuity with zero risk of data loss or system disruption.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform combines the benefits of data lakes and data warehouses, empowering organizations to manage data more efficiently, enabling both analytics and AI. With Cirata's DMaaS and professional services, enterprises can rapidly migrate their data to the Databricks platform and modernize their infrastructure to harness the full power of cloud-native data processing.

For more information on Cirata's data migration solutions, visit https://cirata.com/data-management. To learn more about the Cirata DMaaS offering visit: https://cirata.com/data-management/solutions/dmaas.

About Cirata

Cirata, accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

