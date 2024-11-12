Cirata Launches Data Migration as a Service (DMaaS) to Simplify Large-Scale Hadoop Cloud Migrations

With Cirata DMaaS, businesses can take a huge step toward realizing the power of AI and analytics on modern cloud platforms without being weighed down by the technical challenges of large-scale data migration. Post this

Cirata's DMaaS is powered by its Data Migrator solution, which automates the transfer of Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) data, Hive metadata, and cloud data sources to various cloud platforms, including Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 2, Google Cloud Storage, and Oracle Object Store. This comprehensive solution moves data without requiring any changes to existing applications or disrupting production systems, ensuring zero risk of data loss and continuity in business operations.

Key features of Cirata DMaaS include:

● Automated, Large-Scale Migrations: Capable of handling data migrations of any scale, even for systems with ongoing data changes, Cirata's Data Migrator ensures migrations proceed without system downtime or business disruption.

● Rapid Deployment and Integration: With an average deployment time of just two weeks, Cirata's DMaaS enables organizations to migrate data quickly, often completing the process in under three months.

● Dedicated Professional Service Experts: Cirata Data Integration Specialists provide tailored guidance, documentation, and ongoing support, from the initial assessment through implementation, to ensure an efficient and streamlined migration experience.

● Flexible, Customer-Focused Onboarding: The Cirata team works remotely to assess use cases, plan deployments, and align on migration goals to meet each customer's unique needs.

Cirata DMaaS helps organizations leverage the full potential of AI and analytics in cloud environments, offering a flexible and efficient approach to modern data management. For more information about Cirata Data Migrator and DMaaS, please visit https://cirata.com/data-management/solutions/dmaas.

About Cirata

Cirata, accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

