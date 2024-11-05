Cirata to Offer Hadoop Data Migration Services to TD SYNNEX Channel Partners in the UK and Europe

With this alliance, TD SYNNEX and Cirata are helping IT partners empower their customers with agile, automated cloud data management services that will accelerate their business value. Post this

Commenting on behalf of TD SYNNEX, Simon Bennett, managing director – Advanced Solutions, UK and Ireland, stated, "Cirata is a proven innovator in data migration with specific expertise in moving large-scale Hadoop data lakes into the cloud. With this alliance, TD SYNNEX and Cirata are helping IT partners empower their customers with agile, automated cloud data management services that will accelerate their business value."

With its Data Migrator solution, Cirata will provide TD SYNNEX partners with the capability to support large-scale migrations to and across multiple cloud platforms. Cirata's migration services include the automation of Hadoop data transfer and integration that enables the move of on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, cloud data sources and more to any cloud or on-premises environment, even while those datasets are under active change. Cirata Data Migrator requires zero changes to applications or business operations and moves data of any scale without production system downtime or business disruption, and with zero risk of data loss. Migration targets supported include the Hadoop Distributed File System, Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service, Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 2, Google Cloud Storage, IBM Cloud Object Storage and Oracle Object Store. For more information, visit https://cirata.com/data-management/products/data-migrator-for-hadoop.

Cirata data migration services are available now through TD SYNNEX's ecosystem of partners in the UK and Europe. For more information about data management with Cirata visit https://cirata.com/data-management.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Cirata

Cirata accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions make strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

