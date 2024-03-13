Circadia Health, Cleveland Clinic Research Collaboration Shows Predictive Power of Continuous Respiratory Monitoring in Prediction of Clinical Deterioration in COVID-19

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic, demonstrates Circadia Health's C100 system's ability to offer continuous, contactless respiratory monitoring, predicting clinical deterioration 24 hours in advance and enhancing patient care.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuous monitoring of respiratory rate of patients admitted with Covid-19 using contactless technology demonstrates the ability to predict those at high risk of clinical deterioration up to 24 hours in advance, in a study recently published in Frontiers in Medicine (https://doi.org/10.3389/fmed.2023.1243050).

In a landmark study, a collaboration between Circadia Health, Cleveland Clinic, and the University of Barcelona utilised the Circadia Health C100 system to monitor patients with respiratory symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) severe enough to warrant admission to hospital. The C100 system provides continuous respiratory rate monitoring without the need for patient contact, providing respiratory rate data every three seconds.

125 patients were enrolled into the study, and were followed to assess for escalation in respiratory support. The standard vital sign relating to respiratory function, intermittent respiratory rate measurement, was not predictive of subsequent decline. However, measures of respiratory rate variability - which can only be determined through high frequency or continuous respiratory rate measurement - were predictive of clinical decline and the need for increased ventilatory support in the 24 hour window prior to escalation.

The C100 system is the world's first FDA-cleared contactless remote monitoring device. Due to its low cost, simple installation and contactless nature, it provides the ideal tool for continuous vital signs measurement in large numbers of individuals, without tethering the patient or necessitating close proximity of clinical staff, of particular relevance in the context of infectious diseases.

Continuous monitoring of vital signs outside the intensive care setting permits data capture of features of variability that cannot be determined from routine intermittent measurement of vital signs. The ability to acquire continuous data provides an opportunity to improve care in both an acute and post-acute setting, through the early recognition of clinical deterioration.

Fares Siddiqui, CEO and co-founder of Circadia Health, "Circadia's novel contactless technology has been shown to provide previously unavailable clinical data in patient populations outside of intensive care. It demonstrates exciting opportunities to predict clinical deterioration in patient cohorts, and improve outcomes through early recognition of worsening patients and pre-emptive action."

Prof Daniel Sessler MD, Professor of Outcomes Research at the Cleveland Clinic and senior author of the study, says "Continuous non-contact ventilatory monitoring has enormous potential in hospitalized patients, nursing home residents, and in the community."

Media Contact

Jess Verheyden, Proper Propaganda, 1 6047659649, [email protected]

SOURCE Circadia Health