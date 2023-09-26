Circular Edge Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Customer Success Stories & Innovations

Investing in the next generation of bright and compassionate leaders is not only a responsibility, but a privilege. There is no better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than by supporting Quest For Good and bringing together the user community to innovate, collaborate and succeed. Tweet this

During INFOCUS, Circular Edge and its co-sponsors AtomIQ, ReportsNow and CloudU will strike up the fun with a special Customer Appreciation event at Lucky Strike. The annual event will feature an exclusive lounge for bowling, games, appetizers and networking.

Throughout the week, Circular Edge, AtomIQ and their customers will participate in several educational sessions to highlight their success stories in leveraging new product and service innovations, tools and technologies, to help overcome obstacles and deliver more business value:

Finally, Circular Edge will commemorate its 20th anniversary by introducing a new look which will be highlighted at the CE booth, and by investing in the Quest for Good initiative. The initiative is designed to make a positive impact on the communities in which we serve by exposing students and future technologists to the many career opportunities in the technology industry. Circular Edge's investment in the program includes a donation for every unique attendee who visits the booth during the conference.

"We believe that investing in the next generation of bright and compassionate leaders is not only a responsibility, but a privilege. There is no better way to kickstart our 20th anniversary celebration than by leading the charge and supporting Quest For Good," said sAchin cHoudhari, Founder and CEO. "Working together, we've been able to innovate, collaborate and succeed through strong partnerships with our customers and each other. We couldn't be more pleased than to celebrate this milestone."

Attendees can enter to win special giveaways and learn more about CE product and service innovations at the Circular Edge booth #301 and AtomIQ booth #303. Learn more: https://www.circularedge.com/resources/events/infocus-2023.

