Circular Edge Launches Advisory Services: Unlocking New Horizons for Client Success

Key services include:

Financial Process Improvements: Leveraging their deep understanding of financial systems and best practices, Circular Edge assists businesses in enhancing their financial processes, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

Process Mining: By leveraging advanced analytical techniques, Circular Edge uncovers valuable insights from existing processes, enabling clients to identify bottlenecks, streamline workflows, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Data Mining: Circular Edge harnesses the power of data to unlock hidden opportunities and valuable business insights. Through sophisticated data mining techniques, clients gain a competitive edge by leveraging their data to make informed decisions and drive innovation.

Digital Transformation: Circular Edge guides organizations through their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to harness emerging technologies, improve customer experiences, and optimize their overall digital ecosystem.

Deal Management - Mergers and Acquisitions: Circular Edge's advisory services extend to assisting clients in managing mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic deals. With their expertise, organizations can navigate complex transactions, mitigate risks, and ensure successful integration.

Cybersecurity and Risk Management: Circular Edge recognizes the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's interconnected world. Through their advisory services, they help clients fortify their digital infrastructure, implement robust security measures, and proactively manage risks.

The launch of Advisory Services further builds upon Circular Edge's commitment to establishing and maintaining long-lasting strategic relationships with their clients, and bringing its proven, scalable methodology and expertise in business automation and process improvement into each engagement.

"Our Advisory Services practice is a leading example of how we collaborate to not only help our clients bridge the gap between business demands and obstacles, but to also transform processes and solutions to deliver more business value," said sAchin cHoudhari , CEO. "This marks a significant milestone in our journey and we look forward to continuously empowering our clients and guide them towards sustainable growth and success."

About Circular Edge

Circular Edge (CE), founded in 2003, is an award-winning business advisory and consulting services provider specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning solutions and support across Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Customer Experience (CX), NetSuite and Cloud Applications.

For 20 years, CE has been helping its clients overcome obstacles to deliver more business value by bringing together extensive expertise, passion for innovation and commitment to customer success into each and every engagement whether short- and long-term projects, production support, managed services, training/skills enablement, transition services, staff augmentation engagements and so much more. Learn more: http://www.circularedge.com.

