Circular Edge Showcases How Supply Chain Automation, AI/Mobility and Cloud are Accelerating Oracle JD Edwards Customer Success

At the upcoming conference, Circular Edge, AtomIQ and its co-sponsors ALLOut Security and Sovos will bring together Oracle JD Edwards customers for the annual VIP Customer Appreciation event, which will feature a breakfast buffet, light musical entertainment and dedicated roundtables for networking.

Circular Edge, AtomIQ, ReportsNow and CloudU are also hosting a special Tuesday evening networking event at BowlGames. Beginning directly after the Networking Reception in the Exhibitor Showcase, customers can continue the conversations via exclusive Pin Toss lanes for friendly competition while enjoying a build-your-own food bar.

"Together with Quest Oracle Community, we've embraced the ever-changing landscape of customer needs, propelled by Oracle JD Edwards' commitment to innovation," said sAchin cHoudhari, Chief Executive Officer. "The need to adapt, grow and build resilience has never been greater. We believe the agility of Oracle JD Edwards' product development team in delivering future-ready technologies, as well as AI-driven, cloud-based solutions such as our AtomIQ platform, are the difference makers. We look forward to showcasing these solutions and customer success stories at BLUEPRINT 4D."

Circular Edge and AtomIQ will participate in several educational sessions and customer stories showcasing the latest tools, technologies and approaches that Oracle JD Edwards customers are leveraging to achieve improved financial and operational performance, digitize and transform business processes and achieve better automation across applications and systems:

Simplify and Transform Oracle JD Edwards System Administration Release 24

Oracle JD Edwards in the Cloud 101: A Practical Look at What You Need to Know

Oracle JD Edwards in the Cloud – What Are Your Options?

Supply Chain Automation and Mobility in Oracle JD Edwards using AtomIQ

What You've Always Wanted to Know About Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM

AP Automation for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Improving Productivity Through Orchestrations: Halkey Roberts' RMA Story

Conference attendees will also be able to explore a better way to automate, digitize and transform their businesses via demos that showcase innovative products designed to meet the unique needs of Oracle JD Edwards customers across industries:

Supply Chain Automation & Low-Code No-Code Solutions with AtomIQ

Integrated eSignatures & Workflow Automation with ERPSign

Advanced Oracle JD Edwards Batch Job Scheduling with Smart Scheduler

In addition, customers can engage with the Circular Edge team during Executive Forum, RUG Social, entertaining booth experiences and more.

Explore available solutions and more by scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Circular Edge's subject matter experts and joining educational, networking and booth activities at BLUEPRINT 4D. Enter to win special giveaways at the Circular Edge and AtomIQ booth #609. Learn more: https://www.circularedge.com/events/blueprint4d/

About Circular Edge

Circular Edge (CE), founded in 2003, is an award-winning business advisory and consulting services provider specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning solutions and support across Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite.

Circular Edge's growing portfolio of packaged solutions includes AtomIQ, Smart Scheduler, ERPSign, etc. Learn more by visiting https://www.circularedge.com.

