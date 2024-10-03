Cirrascale Cloud Services Integrates the NVIDIA HGX H200 into Its AI Innovation Cloud

Our collaboration with Cirrascale will help propel AI and HPC exploration forward to drive a new wave of industry breakthroughs. - Shar Narasimhan, Director of Data Center GPUs and AI at NVIDIA Post this

"Cirrascale remains at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge generative AI and HPC cloud solutions," said Mike LaPan, vice president of Marketing, Cirrascale Cloud Services. "With the integration of the NVIDIA HGX H200 server platform into our AI Innovation Cloud, we're empowering our customers with advanced processing capabilities, allowing them to accelerate AI innovation and deploy models with unprecedented speed and efficiency."

The NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPU offers groundbreaking enhancements in accelerated computing. They are the first GPUs to feature 141 gigabytes (GB) of HBM3e memory with a memory bandwidth of 4.8 terabytes per second (TB/s)—nearly double the capacity of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and with 1.4 times more memory bandwidth. These upgrades supercharge generative AI and large language models while delivering significant advancements in scientific computing for HPC workloads with better energy efficiency and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

"By deploying the NVIDIA HGX H200 accelerated computing platform, Cirrascale can provide its customers with the technology needed to develop cutting-edge generative AI, natural language processing, and HPC model applications," said Shar Narasimhan, Director of Data Center GPUs and AI at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Cirrascale will help propel AI and HPC exploration forward to drive a new wave of industry breakthroughs."

NVIDIA HGX H200 servers are now generally available on the Cirrascale Cloud Services platform. Interested customers and partners can visit https://www.cirrascale.com/ai-innovation-cloud/nvidia-ai or call (888) 942-3800 to sign up for the service.

