Cirries Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Network Observability Solution with DART AI Integration

"The integration of our network observability solution is a game-changer for the industry", says Cody Martinson, COO of Cirries. "It sets a new standard, offering unmatched alert analysis and resolution using artificial intelligence. We believe this will pave the way for a new era of autonomous network management."

Autonomous networks are advanced network systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to manage, optimize, and control network operations with minimal human intervention. "These networks are designed to be self-configuring, self-optimizing, self-healing, and self-protecting", explains Martinson.

Leveraging the robust and scalable infrastructure of DART AI, Cirries can now deliver precise accuracy and reliability in detecting and resolving network anomalies. Missed KPIs or network anomalies instigate an automated process that includes testing the problem area, collecting forensic data associated with the issue and forwarding this dataset to the trained AI models.

"It's all about network excellence and reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR). Lower MTTR means quicker repair times, which means reduced downtime and increased productivity. Rapid resolution of issues is critical for customer satisfaction and trust for a service provider." added Martinson.

According to Gartner, businesses lose an average of $5600 for every minute a network is down. "With the addition of DART AI, we believe Cirries is on the forefront of the Network Autonomy revolution", says Martinson, "the future will be here before we know it."

