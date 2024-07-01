Cirrus Filtration Unveils the Newly Engineered C500HD: Pinnacle of American-Made Air Filtration Technology

"Launching the C500HD Air Filtration Unit is a significant milestone for Cirrus Filtration. Our mission is to ensure safer and healthier spaces with clean air and clear benefits. We are proud to offer this American-made product that delivers superior performance." - Rebecca Fowler, Marketing Post this

The C500HD Air Filtration Unit is designed with the mission to enhance indoor air quality, ensuring safer and healthier spaces. This innovative product combines cutting-edge technology with robust American-made components to deliver superior performance and longevity.

Key Features of the C500HD:

Advanced Filtration System: The C500HD utilizes a multi-stage filtration process including MERV 8 pleated filters, HEPA filters, and Carbon filters. This comprehensive system captures particulates from 0.3 microns to larger pollutants, effectively removing dust, allergens, odors, and airborne viruses.

Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI®): This technology enhances the unit's ability to neutralize contaminants without producing harmful ozone. It safely and effectively reduces airborne pathogens, contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

Durability and Coverage: Built with high-quality steel and equipped with heavy-duty wheels, the C500HD is designed for easy mobility and long-lasting use. It covers up to 1000 square feet, making it ideal for a wide range of applications from offices to industrial spaces.

Energy Efficiency: Each filter within the unit is optimized for maximum capacity and longevity, reducing maintenance costs and ensuring energy efficiency. The C500HD's filters are designed to last between 3 to 12 months, depending on the filter type.

Five-Year Warranty: Cirrus Filtration stands by the quality of its products. The C500HD comes with a comprehensive five-year warranty, providing peace of mind and ensuring long-term customer satisfaction, with filter subscription reminder.

Join Us in Our Mission,at Cirrus Filtration, we are committed to improving lives and the environment with our air filtration solutions. The C500HD represents our dedication to delivering high-performance, American-made technologies that make a real difference in indoor air quality.

Availability

The C500HD is available for preorder July 1 and ships August 1st. For more information, visit www.cirrusfiltration.com or contact our customer service team at 402-798-7116.

Rebecca Fowler, Cirrus Filtration, 1 402.798.7116, [email protected], www.cirrusfiltration.com

