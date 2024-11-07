Cirrus Logic Employees Game for Good: 24-Hour Marathon to Benefit Dell Children's Hospital

Austin-based semiconductor company aims to raise $20,000 for local children's healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS) employees are gearing up for their annual 24-hour gaming marathon to raise funds for Dell Children's Medical Center. The event, part of the Extra Life program benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, will take place on November 9-10, 2024, at Cirrus Logic's headquarters in Austin.

Since 2016, Cirrus Logic employees have raised over $131,000 for Dell Children's Medical Center through Extra Life. This year, the team has set an ambitious goal of $20,000, pushing their cumulative contribution to more than $150,000 this year.

"It's inspiring to see all of the different ways Cirrus employees come together to make a difference in our community," said Denise Grodé, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cirrus Logic. "For the annual Extra Life event, our employees leverage their playful spirit and passion for gaming to make a real difference in children's lives. It's game on to give back."

The event will feature a variety of gaming activities, from video games and tabletop games to card games and even rock-paper-scissors competitions. Cirrus Logic expects 40 employees to participate (in honor of Cirrus' 40th birthday this year), with many inviting friends and family to join the fun and contribute to the fundraising efforts.

"Extra Life gives me a way to connect one of my hobbies with community service," said Marcus Shaftel, Embedded Software Program Manager and Extra Life event lead at Cirrus Logic. "I've been involved since 2011, before I was at Cirrus, and really appreciate our company's support of the event. It feels good to help Dell Children's Medical Center, which has had a positive impact on the lives of close friends and Cirrus employees."

Extra Life has raised more than $120 million since its inception in 2008. Donations go directly to local member hospitals, funding critical treatments, healthcare services, innovative research, and vital pediatric medical equipment.

Cirrus Logic's leadership team will also be present during the event, joining employees for gaming sessions and supporting the fundraising initiative.

For more information about Cirrus Logic's Extra Life event or to make a donation, please visit the team's fundraising page.

About Extra Life

It all started with a little girl in Orange, Texas.

Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. The Extra Life community fundraises year-round to Change Kids' Health to Change the Future. Donations go to local member hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services.

Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $120 million USD to Change Kids' Health to Change the Future. Right now, children's hospitals need YOUR support.

