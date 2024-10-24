Cirrus Logic Engineering Fellow Eric King Named 2024 "Inventor of the Year" By Austin Intellectual Property Law Association

Cirrus Logic's Eric King named Austin IPLA "Inventor of the Year" for engineering innovation in power and battery technologies, audio/automotive amplifiers, and LED lighting.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in mixed-signal processing, is proud to announce that Engineering Fellow Eric King has been honored as "Inventor of the Year" by the Austin Intellectual Property Law Association (Austin IPLA) for his engineering innovation in power and battery-related technologies, audio/automotive amplifiers, and LED lighting. Many of the technologies designed by King have been implemented or are planned to be used in Cirrus Logic's integrated circuits, firmware, and solutions for electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and laptops.

"At Cirrus Logic, we're proud of our 40-year history of creating innovative solutions to challenging engineering problems, and few people embody that spirit more than Eric King," said John Forsyth, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Logic. "He has been instrumental in many of our key technologies across our product portfolio and is a brilliant mentor to our community of engineers. Everyone at Cirrus is delighted to see Eric's passion recognized and rewarded with this 'Inventor of the Year' award."

Austin IPLA is committed to recognizing outstanding individuals who are making breakthroughs in intellectual property development and innovation. Members of the Awards Committee review nominations from both individual inventors and teams in the Austin area, evaluating each invention's impact and use cases. They then select the most extraordinary nominee to celebrate through the recognition of the "Inventor of the Year Award." King was presented with his award at the Austin IPLA's annual Judges' Dinner on Oct. 24, 2024.

"I'm honored to receive this award. Engineering solutions to challenges has always been a passion of mine, and it's incredibly rewarding to see my work make a positive impact on the world," said King. "I appreciate working at Cirrus, where I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day."

King holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree from the University of Texas. His career is decorated with 129 U.S. patents and 131 pending patent applications. King joined Cirrus Logic (previously Crystal Semiconductor) in 1994 as a digital designer developing digital-to-analog converters and codecs for professional and consumer audio. He joined RF Micro Devices (RFMD) in 1998, leading the creation of their first mixed-signal design team, moving up in the ranks at RFMD before briefly joining a startup and ultimately returning to Cirrus Logic to focus on mixed-signal power solutions.

In 2017, King created the Systems Architecture team at Cirrus, concentrating on creating innovative solutions for customer problems. Showcasing his breadth of expertise and commitment to innovation, King's patented inventions have strengthened and diversified Cirrus Logic's intellectual property portfolio in multiple categories, including LED lighting, amplifiers, and Li-Ion battery management. He also is a member of the Cirrus Logic Patent Committee where his contributions have helped Cirrus make strategic decisions for filing patents.

About Cirrus Logic Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at http://www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

About the Austin Intellectual Property Law Association

The Austin Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) is a professional organization dedicated to promoting and protecting intellectual property rights. AIPLA recognizes outstanding individuals and their contributions to the field of intellectual property through various awards and initiatives.

Media Contact

Derrick Shannon, Touchdown PR, 5125994015, [email protected]

SOURCE Cirrus Logic