Cirrus Logic Establishes Engineering Merit Scholarships for Women at the University of Strathclyde

Multi-year Program Created to Support Female Talent Pursuing Engineering Careers

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirrus Logic, a leading semiconductor company, announced the launch of a new scholarship program at the University of Strathclyde to increase the number of women completing engineering degrees. Two merit scholarships will provide financial support for up to four years for second-year female students in the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, who are passionate about STEM and demonstrate academic excellence.

"We want to inspire and support the next generation of engineers, in this case women in engineering, a group currently underrepresented," said Eddie Sinnott, Director of Marketing and Applications, Cirrus Logic. "Diversity helps to drive innovation and success in the semiconductor industry. These scholarships will provide two, high-achieving students with the resources they need to achieve their goals and help us cultivate future engineering talent."

"Cirrus Logic supports STEM programs in our communities around the world to foster future engineering talent," said Denise Grodé, Chief Human Resource Officer, Cirrus Logic. "Women currently account for a smaller fraction of the global engineering workforce. We want to encourage and support more women pursuing engineering as a career path."

The Cirrus Logic Merit Scholarships will provide opportunities for female students entering their second year of studying for a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering. Recipients will also be considered for internship opportunities with Cirrus Logic for real-world engineering experience and mentorship by Cirrus Logic engineers.

"As a University, we are committed to encouraging more females to consider STEM-related careers, and in particular, to help address the gender imbalance within engineering disciplines," said Professor Anthony Gachagan, Head of Department for Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Strathclyde. "We're delighted to grow our relationship with Cirrus Logic to offer a life-changing opportunity for two of our female engineering students."

The application process will start in mid-October, with recipients announced in November. Eligible students will be contacted when the scholarship applications open.

