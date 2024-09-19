Cirrus Logic Partners with Code2College and Emerson to Host STEM Competition for High School Students

6-Hour Hackathon Engages Underrepresented Students and Inspires Future Engineers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cirrus Logic announces that it will host a 6-hour hackathon programming challenge with Code2College and Emerson on Sat., Sept 21 to challenge and inspire future engineers. The event is designed to challenge historically underrepresented high school students to apply their knowledge and creativity to real-world engineering problems. The STEM competition will be held from 9 am-5 pm at Cirrus Logic's headquarters (800 W. 6th St., Austin TX) followed by tours of one of its innovation labs.

The Code2College Hackathon, funded by Cirrus Logic and Emerson, tasks 40 students to work in teams on a technical project, while being mentored by more than 20 engineers and volunteers from both companies. At the end of the day, teams will present their solutions to a panel of judges with the most innovative solution taking the top prize.

"STEM education is essential for inspiring and preparing our engineers of the future. We're proud to support Code2College in their effort to educate and grow a diverse network of technical talent," said Kevin Nguyen, Senior Manager, Platform Development Engineering, Cirrus Logic. "The hackathon is a fun way to help students hone their problem-solving and collaboration skills, while also expanding their technical knowledge through hands-on work and mentorship. This is my second time co-leading this event and I'm always impressed by the innovation and creativity the students bring."

Code2College is a nonprofit organization committed to educating underrepresented students with STEM experience and technical, STEM-focused career opportunities. Cirrus Logic began its relationship with Code2College in 2018, becoming a corporate sponsor and first-ever school sponsor at W. Charles Akins High School, an award-winning Austin ISD high school that serves a student body with a majority of its students receiving free/reduced price lunch and from minority backgrounds. Cirrus Logic has hosted 24 internships for high schoolers through the Code2College program, several for multiple summer internships to date and received the award for 2023 Code2College Workshop of the Year. Over the next four years, Cirrus Logic plans to expand its involvement with Code2College through additional engineering mentorships, internships and competitions.

About Code2College

The Code2College vision is to create a national network of diverse, homegrown technical talent, starting with the Central Texas region. Despite its regional reputation for innovation, there remains a shortage of skilled, local talent to fill a wide variety of technical roles to support the nearly 5,000 technology companies and research institutions in the Austin area.

Code2College provides students from historically underestimated backgrounds direct access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields, companies and professionals, the opportunity to develop coding skills and build a robust technical portfolio and prepare them for entry into and excellence in the technical workforce. Code2College is the leading workforce development organization placing high school students into paid, technical roles nationally.

