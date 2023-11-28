Cisive Named to HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screening Providers for a Seventh Year in a Row

We align our mission to provide the highest quality and most accurate background screening available to our customers. Post this

"Cisive is honored to be recognized in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list for the seventh consecutive year," said Larry Neal, CEO at Cisive. "This recognition from our clients is invaluable to us, as our customers are the core of our business. Our team works every day to be a true partner in our clients' hiring processes. We align our mission to provide the highest quality and most accurate background screening available to our customers."

Companies that make the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list are the "gold standard" of HR service providers in a variety of categories, including Employee Screening, Employee Engagement, Talent Management Technology, and more. Pre-employment screening companies are ranked in Overall, Breadth of Service, Size of Deal, and Quality of Service for both Enterprise and Midsize companies.

About Cisive:

Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address large enterprises' complex challenges and needs with dedicated, account management teams committed to customer satisfaction.

Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the seventh consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2023 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers.

The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities, and home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.

