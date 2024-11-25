Cisive Ranks in the Top 5 of HRO Today’s 2024 Baker’s Dozen Awards

Moving into the top five overall rankings showcases our team's hard work, innovative technology, and relentless focus on customer experience. Post this

#3 in Breadth of Service

#2 in Size of Deal

#5 in Quality of Service

Cisive's small business division, Intellicorp, also made the Baker's Dozen list for mid-size providers, ranking #6 overall. These accolades reflect the company's unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and delivering unmatched client satisfaction.

The Cisive family includes PreCheck, Driver iQ, and eVerifile, all of which contribute to the company's holistic approach to workforce management and screening solutions.

Larry Neal, CEO of Cisive, commented on this milestone:

"This recognition from the HRO Today Baker's Dozen Awards validates our commitment to providing exceptional screening solutions tailored to our clients' needs. Moving into the top five overall rankings showcases our team's hard work, innovative technology, and relentless focus on customer experience."

Zach Daigle, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cisive and President of PreCheck, added:

"At Cisive, we believe that a strong screening program is the foundation of building safe, compliant, and productive workplaces. This achievement is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional service, high quality and industry-leading innovation, and we are deeply grateful for our clients' trust and partnership."

Cisive's continuous rise in the Baker's Dozen rankings reinforces its status as a trusted partner for organizations looking to mitigate risk and ensure compliance through comprehensive background screening solutions. For more information about Cisive's award-winning solutions, visit http://www.cisive.com.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global provider of compliance-driven solutions for workforce management, specializing in advanced background screening, identity verification, and ongoing monitoring. Its brands, including PreCheck, Driver iQ, Intellicorp, and eVerifile, support organizations in ensuring safe and compliant hiring practices. For more information, visit http://www.cisive.com.

Media Contact

Jeramy Gordon, Cisive, 631-862-9300 x2355, [email protected], www.cisive.com

SOURCE Cisive