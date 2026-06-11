Cisneros Brothers Plumbing Partners with Construction Youth of America to Expand Skilled Trades Career Opportunities for Adelanto High School Students

The company also teams up with El Dorado Broadcasters for a summer community event offering free water, ice cream, toys, gifts, and prize giveaways in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services is proud to announce its partnership with Construction Youth of America to help prepare students at Adelanto High School for future careers in the skilled trades.

Through this partnership, Cisneros Brothers is helping make it easier for students to explore career opportunities after high school, learn more about the skilled trades, and better understand the paths available to them as they begin thinking about their futures. The goal is to support workforce readiness while making a positive impact on the next generation of local students.

"We believe the skilled trades can offer students a strong, stable, and meaningful future," said a representative of Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services. "Partnering with Construction Youth of America gives us an opportunity to help students see what is possible after high school and encourage them to explore careers that can truly change their lives."

In addition to its work with Construction Youth of America and Adelanto High School, Cisneros Brothers is also partnering with local radio station El Dorado Broadcasters for this summer's "Cool Down Van Hits" event. The community event will take place at the Cisneros Brothers Victorville office on June 11, where the company will provide the High Desert community with free water, ice cream, toys, gifts, and exclusive prize giveaways.

The event is part of Cisneros Brothers' ongoing commitment to giving back to the local community and supporting families across the High Desert, especially during the hot summer months.

"Our community has supported us, and we believe in showing up for them in return," the representative added. "Whether we are helping students think about their future careers or giving families a fun way to cool down this summer, our goal is the same. We want to serve the High Desert in a way that makes a real difference."

Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services continues to look for ways to support local students, families, and community organizations through partnerships, outreach, and hands-on involvement. Along with these community efforts, the company remains committed to providing dependable plumbing, septic, restoration, flood, and HVAC services for homeowners and businesses.

About Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services

Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services serves homeowners and businesses throughout the High Desert with professional plumbing, septic, restoration, flood, and HVAC service solutions. Known for dependable service and a strong commitment to the local community, Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services provides essential services while continuing to invest in outreach efforts that support families, students, and future skilled trades professionals.

Media Contact

Isaac Cisneros, Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services, 1 760-970-8957, [email protected], 855gotclog.com

SOURCE Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Septic, Restoration & Flood Services