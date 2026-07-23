Cisneros Brothers Seeks Community Support in Five Best of the Desert Award Categories

Company also expands its High Desert services with the addition of professional electrical work

VICTORVILLE, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air is asking customers and High Desert residents to show their support in the 2026 Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards.

The locally owned company is seeking recognition in five categories that represent its services, customer care, workplace culture, and leadership:

Best Plumber

Best Customer Service

Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company

Best Place to Work

Best Boss — Jose Cisneros

The annual Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards allow residents throughout the Victorville area to recognize their favorite local businesses, employers, and community leaders across more than 170 categories.

"Recognition from the community means more to us than any award we could give ourselves," said Isaac Cisneros, owner of Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air. "Our employees work hard to provide dependable service, take care of our customers, and support one another. Every nomination and vote reflects the trust our community has placed in our team."

The company is also announcing the addition of professional electrical services throughout the High Desert. Local homeowners can now turn to the Cisneros Brothers team for help with their plumbing, electrical, heating, and air conditioning systems.

The expanded services are reflected in the company's new name: Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air.

"Our customers already rely on us for their plumbing, heating, and air conditioning needs," Isaac Cisneros said. "Adding electrical services allows us to help them with more of the essential systems throughout their homes while providing the same level of care they have come to expect from our company."

The expansion marks another step forward for a family-owned and operated company that has served Southern California communities for more than 20 years.

Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air encourages customers, employees, business partners, and High Desert residents to participate in the Best of the Desert awards and support the company in each applicable category.

Winners of the 2026 Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards are scheduled to be announced on December 3, 2026.

About Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air

Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air is a family-owned and operated home service company serving the High Desert and other Southern California communities. For more than 20 years, the company has provided professional home services backed by experienced technicians, timely assistance, an on-time guarantee, and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

For additional information or to request service, visit 855GotClog.com or call (760) 970-8957

Media Contact

Isaac Cisneros, Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air, 1 760-970-8957, [email protected], 855GotClog.com

SOURCE Cisneros Brothers Plumbing, Electrical, Heating & Air