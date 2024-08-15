Cisneros Real Estate Partners with Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty to Launch Exclusive Four Seasons Private Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia

Four Seasons Tropicalia is unique because of the unhurried, measured pace that has ensured its sustainable development within the larger community, something that is important to the owner/developer whose family has lived in this country for three generations. Post this

Tropicalia, an unspoiled site of natural beauty in northeastern Dominican Republic along the southern shores of Samana Bay, is owned by Cisneros Real Estate, the development arm of Cisneros, a privately held global enterprise with a 90-year legacy.

Adriana Cisneros, who leads the company as CEO, has a deep personal connection to Tropicalia, having spent many years there with her family. She has intentionally chosen an environmentally and socially responsible approach to developing this portion of her family's private estate to protect the diverse ecosystems and local community.

"We are overjoyed to present the Four Seasons Dominican Republic at Tropicalia to a select and esteemed global audience. This exquisite boutique property offers an unparalleled lifestyle; Tropicalia is a masterpiece where art and sustainability converge, setting a new standard for luxury living amidst unspoiled natural splendor. Here, elegance is woven seamlessly with nature's untouched beauty, creating a sanctuary of extraordinary refinement," says Jorge Uribe of ONE Sotheby's International Realty who will be leading sales efforts in key feeder markets.

Vertical construction has begun, overseen by Bouygues, an international leader in sustainable construction. Bouygues is implementing innovative building techniques to create a more sustainable environment through efficient design and clear carbon reduction guidelines. The company combines its global expertise with the strengths of local firms that have a deep knowledge of the area. The project is pursuing LEED certification, further underlining its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty will lead local sales efforts for Four Seasons Private Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia. "Given the Dominican Republic's strategic proximity to the United States and major global hubs, its top-tier communications infrastructure, and easy access from over 90 airports worldwide, it's increasingly clear that offering clients both a weekend retreat and sound investment in this secure and vibrant destination is an excellent opportunity. Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty is uniquely positioned to support this vision, thanks to our deep local expertise, exclusive listings, and partnership with globally renowned brands like Four Seasons and Cisneros," said Sergio Llach, President of Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty.

Sergio Llach, a U.S. citizen who divides his time between the Dominican Republic and the United States, continued, "Whether it's flying in for a four-day family vacation followed by a board meeting, or simply letting Four Seasons work its magic, the privacy, flexibility, and convenience this opportunity offers to 25 like-minded families is unmatched anywhere else in the Caribbean."

"We are excited to begin this next phase with Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty," said William Phelan, President of Tropicalia. "Four Seasons Tropicalia is unique because of the unhurried, measured pace that has ensured its sustainable development within the larger community, something that is important to the owner/developer whose family has lived in this country for three generations. Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty understands the unique appeal of this prestigious property and the value its environmental conservation brings to the local community. We selected Dominican Republic Sotheby's International Realty to be the exclusive marketer for these residences due to their vast local market knowledge and their impressive global reach through the Sotheby's International Realty brand."

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia

Construction is underway for the Four Seasons project with 95 rooms and suites, and 25 luxury residences with 3- and 4-bedroom floor plans, all steps from the beach. Slated to open in 2026, the property will feature tropical modernist design by Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld, which will set a new standard for natural, sustainable elegance in a site of breathtaking beauty. The surrounding ecosystem is diverse, including beaches with aquamarine water and coral reefs, mountains, forests, mangroves, lagoons, rivers, and a working coconut plantation. Tropicalia combines the renowned hospitality and service of Four Seasons with the Cisneros family's environmentally responsible approach to business ventures.

Four Seasons Private Residences redefine luxury living by seamlessly blending the privacy of homeownership with the legendary service and amenities of the Four Seasons brand. Residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle characterized by dedicated residential management, personalized concierge services, and impeccable housekeeping. Gourmet in-residence dining, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and rejuvenating spas contribute to an unparalleled living experience.

Beyond the residences, owners have exclusive access to Four Seasons Resort Dominican Republic at Tropicalia. This extraordinary privilege encompasses a world-class spa, an adjoining yoga pavilion, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and diverse wellness options. A variety of dining experiences, from gourmet cuisine to casual fare, restaurants and bars cater to every taste. The resort will work closely with the Cisneros family's sustainable organic farm, Estancia La Querencia, offering residents unique farm-to-table experiences and an in-depth look at local ingredients and gastronomy. Families thrive with dedicated amenities including a dynamic Young Adults Center with billiards, a gaming center, and movie screening room, and a Kids for All Seasons children's club. The resort also offers a range of recreational pursuits on-site, from water sports such as stand-up paddle boarding, kite surfing, kayaking, sailing and snorkeling as well as racquet sports including tennis, padel and pickleball.

Residents will enjoy an array of curated experiences, from exploring the vibrant underwater world through scuba diving and sailing tours to embarking on thrilling adventures in Los Haitises National Park. Seasonal whale-watching excursions and serene boat rides through the mangrove forests offer unparalleled opportunities to connect with nature. For land lovers, mountain biking, hiking, and trekking through the lush mountainous terrain provide exhilarating escapes.

About Cisneros Real Estate

Cisneros Real Estate, a division of Cisneros, develops strategic, innovative and responsible tourism projects around the world. With headquarters in Miami, Cisneros Real Estate's long-view development portfolio is built on relationships with partners that share similar values and the integration of the needs and interests of the communities and environments that we impact. For more information, please visit www.cisneros.com.

Tropicalia is a sustainable luxury resort development by Cisneros Real Estate that offers sophisticated architecture in a breathtaking site of diverse natural beauty in the northeastern Dominican Republic. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia is designed to serve as a model of sustainable luxury tourism in the Caribbean and beyond. For more information, please visit www.tropicalia.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 131 hotels and resorts and 54 residential properties in major city centers and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveler reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

