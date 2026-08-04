Cisneros Unveils Visionary Masterplan for Aldea Tropicalia, Redefining Sustainable Living Through Biourbanism

By uniting global expertise in ecological design with our deep reverence for the Dominican Republic, we are creating a legacy community where human wellbeing and nature exist in complete, vibrant harmony. Post this

"Collaborating visionary leaders in biourbanism like McGregor Coxall has allowed us to redefine what responsible, forward-thinking masterplanning can achieve," said Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros. "Aldea Tropicalia embodies our family's long-standing commitment to stewardship and sustainable regional development. By uniting global expertise in ecological design with our deep reverence for the Dominican Republic, we are creating a legacy community where human wellbeing and nature exist in complete, vibrant harmony."

At the heart of the project's design is biourbanism, a progressive framework that views human developments as dynamic biological systems. Rather than imposing built structures onto the landscape, the masterplan models infrastructure, mobility, and community spaces after natural ecosystems. The design prioritizes circular water management, renewable energy systems, microclimate cooling, native plant conservation, and walkable green corridors that encourage active lifestyle habits and authentic social connection.

At the core of the masterplan are distinct community hubs, including a central village green, dedicated arts and cultural spaces, an educational campus where recreational grounds merge with a delicate web of paths, parks, aquifer overflows, ravines, holistic wellness spaces, and expansive nature sanctuaries designed to safeguard local biodiversity.

"Biourbanism models human settlements on the resilience, beauty, and circularity of natural systems," said Adrian McGregor, Founder and CEO at McGregor Coxall. "In designing Aldea Tropicalia alongside Cisneros, our shared vision was to create a place that actively restores and honors its surrounding environment, proving that architecture, community, and ecology can interlock to elevate the quality of human life."

Reflecting the visionary nature of the concept, the masterplan has already captured international acclaim from the global design community. Aldea Tropicalia was recently shortlisted for the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards in the Future Projects: Masterplanning category, a milestone that validates the project's groundbreaking design caliber on a global stage.

Rooted in a generational connection to the land in Miches, the Cisneros family has long guided Tropicalia with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, cultural authenticity, and social progress. This enduring vision first took shape through Fundación Tropicalia, which for nearly two decades has worked directly alongside the local community to champion educational, cultural, and socioeconomic initiatives.

Tropicalia continues to evolve as a model for regenerative development, anchored by its inaugural coastal phase, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia, and expanding inland with the biophilic vision of Aldea Tropicalia.

About Tropicalia

Tropicalia is a sustainable real estate and tourism destination developed by Cisneros Real Estate in Miches, Dominican Republic. Rooted in low-impact development, environmental stewardship, and community engagement, Tropicalia balances high-end architectural design with deep respect for local ecology. Anchored by its first phase, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia, and supported by the social impact of Fundación Tropicalia, the destination actively drives socioeconomic programs, educational initiatives, and environmental conservation across the region, setting a global benchmark for regenerative development in the Caribbean.

Media Contact

Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE Cisneros Real Estate