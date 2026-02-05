CI&T Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"Joining STAR is a strategic step in our commitment to shaping a more connected automotive industry," said Nick Haywood, SVP of Automotive at CI&T. "Fragmentation across the technology stack remains one of the biggest barriers to delivering seamless customer experiences today." Post this

"Joining STAR is a strategic step in our commitment to shaping a more connected automotive industry," said Nick Haywood, SVP of Automotive at CI&T. "Fragmentation across the technology stack remains one of the biggest barriers to delivering seamless customer experiences today. By working alongside STAR members, we're committed to advancing industry standards that reduce complexity while accelerating the adoption of scalable, innovative digital solutions for OEMs, dealers, and end customers."

"We're so excited to continue STAR's global expansion with the addition of CI&T," noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of the Garvey Auto Group. "This represents a first of its kind integration opportunity for STAR and its members as we collaborate to reduce technical fragmentation in automotive. It is especially timely to have CI&T join in 2026 as STAR continues to build out its AI working groups and publishes its first AI Governance Whitepaper."

About CI&T

CI&T is a global partner in tech-integrated business solutions for 100+ large enterprises and fast-growth clients. With a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change, CI&T delivers accelerated business impact through deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data, and more. CI&T's proprietary AI management system, CI&T FLOW, boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. The company operates globally, supported by over 8,000 professionals across 10 countries.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

