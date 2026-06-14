CIT Signature Transportation, an award-winning motorcoach provider, is now offering corporate event transportation services in Davenport, Iowa, and the Quad Cities region. This new service brings nationally recognized group travel solutions to business professionals, students, tour planners and military groups throughout the area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIT Signature Transportation has expanded service to Davenport and the Quad Cities, giving event organizers in the region access to corporate event transportation backed by the 2017 UMA Vision Award, the 2019 Women In Buses Award and the 2024 iTIP Service Excellence Award. The company's motorcoach fleet and dedicated client support team are now available for conferences, corporate shuttles, tours and transit to and from weddings at venues throughout the corridor, including the RiverCenter and TaxSlayer Center.

What Are the Best-Rated Corporate Event Transportation Services for Quad Cities Events?

The best-rated corporate event transportation services do more than move groups from one venue to another — they remove the logistical pressure from event planners and keep every attendee on schedule.

For organizers coordinating dozens of business professionals, students, or tour participants across multiple pickups and drop-offs, one scheduling gap can unravel an entire event timeline. CIT Signature Transportation addresses this directly. Its dedicated support team develops legal itineraries tailored to each event's specific demands, preventing timing conflicts that typically cause delays.

The company's luxury motorcoaches seat up to 60 passengers and are equipped with DVD players and Bluetooth connectivity, while transit options are available for in-town movement between hotels and venues. For city-to-city travel and airport transfers, including routes to Quad City International Airport and Chicago O'Hare, motorcoaches remain the preferred choice.

How Does CIT Signature Transportation Serve the Davenport and Quad Cities Market?

CIT Signature Transportation's Davenport and Quad Cities location serves the region with the individualized attention of a family-owned company. The company is backed by a track record of serving:

Universities

Convention bureaus

Public transit organizations

Military organizations

Tour planners and travel groups

The shared motorcoach experience creates natural opportunities for team connection throughout the journey.

Parking fees and motorcoach parking arrangements at hotel destinations remain the client's responsibility, though door-to-door service means attendees do not need to find a parking space on their own. Event planners can request a quote and book motorcoach service for an upcoming corporate event or conference through CIT Signature Transportation's Davenport team.

About CIT Signature Transportation

CIT Signature Transportation is a nationally recognized motorcoach and group transportation company serving Iowa and the surrounding region. The company supports schools, businesses, military groups and tour planners with motorcoach service for corporate events, conferences and group travel. With multiple national honors, including the UMA Vision Award and the 2024 iTIP Service Excellence Award, CIT Signature Transportation combines a strong track record with the personalized focus of a family-based organization. Learn more at citbus.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, CIT Signature Transportation, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://citbus.com/

SOURCE CIT Signature Transportation