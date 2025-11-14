Citeline Adds Cohort-Building Capabilities to Its AI-Powered SmartSolutions Suite

Citeline, a leader in intelligence solutions for the life sciences industry, has launched Cohort SmartBuilder, part of its AI-powered Citeline SmartSolutions suite of products. Cohort SmartBuilder gives clinical planning teams real-time visibility into patient populations, helping them stress-test protocol designs and build studies with diversity and feasibility in mind.

Cohort SmartBuilder gives clinical planning teams real-time visibility into patient populations, helping them stress-test protocol designs and build studies with diversity and feasibility in mind from day one. By layering in real-world data (RWD) from NorstellaLinQ, available from Citeline's parent company Norstella, Cohort SmartBuilder empowers teams to create protocols designed to succeed not just in theory but in practice. Cohort SmartBuilder brings together feasibility and foresight, connecting data, design, and delivery.

Incorporating patient insights directly into the protocol design process, Cohort SmartBuilder enables clinical planning teams to:

Define/refine inclusion and exclusion (I/E) criteria to see their impact on patient availability in real time





Explore and model patient populations across EMR, claims, and lab data to pinpoint eligible patients





Visualize geographic distribution and diversity to plan recruitment strategies with confidence

"One of the prevailing challenges in the pharmaceutical industry is that everyone's looking for a very specific area of white space from a market opportunity perspective," said Christina Masturzo, Senior Vice President, Product Management, at Citeline.

"With Cohort SmartBuilder, it's all mapped out into our best-in-class Trialtrove and Sitetrove trial data. In short, Cohort SmartBuilder helps study teams plan clinical trials that are designed to recruit and built to succeed from the get-go."

When used in conjunction with Protocol SmartDesign and Investigator SmartSelect — also part of the industry-first Citeline SmartSolutions suite — Cohort SmartBuilder offers a full, end-to-end solution for developing a clinical workflow. For clinical teams, this translates to less manual digging, fewer silos, and less guesswork. Teams can validate I/E criteria against real-world patients as well as benchmark trial design.

By grounding every design decision in real-world data, Cohort SmartBuilder helps teams move faster, reduce costly protocol amendments, and create trials that are optimized for success.

