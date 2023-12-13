Citeline Connect Partners with Science 37 to Expand Clinical Trial Opportunities for Patients

Citeline Connect is partnering with Science 37 for recruitment of patients for additional clinical trial opportunities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citeline Connect, the most comprehensive solution for clinical trial engagement and recruitment, is partnering with Science 37, a leader in the decentralized clinical trials industry, for recruitment of patients for additional clinical trial opportunities.

According to Contemporary Clinical Trials, as many as 86% of clinical trials do not reach recruitment targets within their specified time frames.

Diversity in clinical trials remains a challenge as well. The Food and Drug Administration's 2020 Drug Trials Snapshot Report states 75% of participants in trials for new molecular entities and therapeutic biologics were white.

Science 37 joins Citeline Connect's growing network of 100-plus vetted organizations that help study sponsors find, educate, engage, and enroll clinical trial participants. Science 37 enables expanded access to a new, more diverse patient population that may not currently be reached by traditional sites. Through this partnership, Science 37's existing engagement with more than 800,000 diverse patients in the clinical trial space will help match those patients to more trial opportunities.

Citeline Connect provides access to a pipeline of clinical trial recruitment opportunities across therapeutic areas and geographies. This comprehensive, globally compliant platform and marketplace brings together trials in search of patients and healthcare organizations with patients seeking promising potential solutions to manage their conditions.

"As we approach the new year, diversity in clinical trials will continue to be an industry priority," said Dave Laky, General Manager, Clinical & Regulatory at Citeline. "Our partnership with Science 37 will expand our ability to enroll study participants from diverse backgrounds. This, ultimately, will produce more robust results and help us achieve our overarching goal of ensuring patients have access to treatments."

"By partnering with Citeline Connect, we have an important new ally in our mission to accelerate clinical research and enable universal access for patients," said Erica Prowisor, SVP of Provider and Partner Networks at Science 37. "Our Metasite will enhance Citeline Connect's network and expand the reach of traditional sites to enable more diverse and expansive patient populations to find clinical research opportunities and innovative treatment options."

About Citeline Connect

Citeline Connect fuels clinical trial education, engagement, and enrollment to prevent drop-off and reduce the burden of enrollment for all. It revolutionizes how patients find and enroll in clinical research across the globe by combining the power of data-driven technology with the reach of proprietary HCP networks and 100-plus pre-vetted partners from an industry-first patient referral collective. For more information, visit CitelineConnect.com.

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists, and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts, and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through its Metasite™, Science 37 reaches an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on its goal of clinical research that works for everyone — with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Sophia Steinhorn, Diffusion PR for Citeline, 1 213-318-4500, [email protected], https://www.citeline.com

Grazia Mohren, Science 37, [email protected], https://www.science37.com/

SOURCE Citeline