Citeline Launches AI Importer to Optimize Global Clinical Trial Disclosure Workflows

Citeline announces the launch of the AI Importer tool within its industry-leading TrialScope Disclose platform for clinical trial disclosure management. This AI-driven enhancement automates the extraction of key data elements from clinical trial protocols.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New artificial intelligence capability in TrialScope Disclose streamlines protocol processing, reduces manual effort, and empowers sponsors to bring work in-house

Citeline, a global leader in clinical trial intelligence and technology solutions, announces the launch of the AI Importer tool within its industry-leading TrialScope Disclose platform. This AI-driven enhancement automates the extraction of key data elements from clinical trial protocols, accelerating the initiation of disclosure workflows and minimizing manual input.

Trusted by the world's largest biopharma companies, TrialScope Disclose manages disclosure for nearly 40 percent of industry clinical trials. The AI Importer feature marks a pivotal advancement in Citeline's broader investment in AI-powered workflow automation, helping life sciences organizations navigate increasingly complex clinical development with greater speed and accuracy. Such automation benefits Citeline experts as well, who can shift their focus from handling administrative tasks to addressing more global client and industry priorities.

"Our customers are under growing pressure to disclose more data, across more regions, faster than ever before," Thomas Wicks, Head of Transparency at Citeline. "AI Importer represents a major leap forward, using artificial intelligence to extract structured data directly from clinical protocols and auto-populate disclosure forms. What used to take hours and weeks now takes minutes."

The importer automatically leverages AI to identify and map critical protocol information — such as study design, arms, endpoints, and timelines — into a study sponsor's disclosure workflow, where it is accessible for user review. AI Importer promotes faster, more consistent form completion while reducing the risk of error associated with manual data entry.

This launch is a significant development Citeline's ongoing strategy to infuse AI across its product suite, boosting automation, improving data integrity, and driving smarter, more scalable operations in clinical planning and development. For more information, visit Citeline.com.

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and medtech industries, covering them all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts, and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Laura Vellidis, Diffusion PR for Citeline, 1 646-571 0120, [email protected], https://diffusionpr.com/us/

SOURCE Diffusion PR for Citeline