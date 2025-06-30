Citeline Launches Pharmaprojects+: A Smarter, Faster, More Strategic View of the Global Drug Pipeline

Citeline announces the launch of Pharmaprojects+, the next-generation upgrade of its flagship drug development database.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citeline, a leading provider of specialized clinical and commercial intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of Pharmaprojects+, the next-generation upgrade of its flagship drug development database. Built on decades of industry-trusted data, Pharmaprojects+ introduces an advanced suite of analytics, AI-powered tools, and proprietary enhancements that reimagine how R&D, strategy, and BD&L teams evaluate the global pipeline.

"Pharmaprojects+ goes beyond the drug pipeline; it delivers the intelligence behind it," said Christina Masturzo, Vice President of Product Management at Citeline. "We've taken everything our customers rely on and added new ways to see competitive landscapes, benchmark innovation, and accelerate opportunity discovery."

Pharmaprojects+ highlights:

AI-powered drug similarity tool: Users can instantly identify structurally or mechanistically similar drugs across indications, using natural language and smart filtering — no advanced querying required.

Company comparator: Side-by-side benchmarking of pipeline size, therapeutic focus, modality diversity, and development stage across any company or portfolio.

Visual dashboards & insights: Pre-built, customizable dashboards help users analyze pipeline composition by mechanism, modality, geography, and market potential in seconds.

Ella, the AI chat assistant: Embedded across the platform, Ella answers questions, surfaces relevant insights, and accelerates research workflows.

Built for pipeline strategists, BD&L, and competitive intelligence teams

Pharmaprojects+ is purpose-built for life sciences professionals who need to make faster, more confident decisions. Whether scouting assets, comparing competitors, or validating market entry timing, users gain an edge with intuitive tools and AI-enhanced workflows that reduce analysis time and reveal new opportunities.

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and medtech industries, covering them all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts, and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.

