Citeline Partners with Greenphire to Provide the Industry's Most Comprehensive View into Clinical Trial Data

The recent Citeline-Greenphire collaboration will help sponsors and CROs streamline and accelerate clinical trials.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citeline, a leader in intelligence solutions for the life sciences industry, has partnered with financial management software company Greenphire to power solutions enabling clinical research sponsors and CROs to plan cost-effective trials that recruit patients faster and launch more efficiently.

Unrealistic recruitment planning can plague study start-up, creating costly delays of up to $4 million a day.

Each partner brings to the table a rich store of best-in-class data and expertise. Citeline has the industry's leading drug, biomarker, claims, and lab data along with 500,000 investigator and site profiles, as well as protocol-specific data including trial endpoints and inclusion/exclusion criteria. Greenphire has the industry's largest and most comprehensive dataset related to financial transactions within clinical trials, including participant payment data, site payment data and travel logistics information.

The collaboration employs Citeline's data mastering, subject matter expertise, and technology capabilities to augment its historical site data, as well as create new predictive algorithms, with the support of Greenphire's data. As Citeline applies its expertise in data science, analytics, and product development to these datasets, it establishes differentiating capabilities not found elsewhere in the market and the opportunity to deploy innovative tools for making more effective, predictive clinical trial decisions.

"This partnership presents a unique opportunity to solve the unmet needs of trial sponsors and all stakeholders involved in bringing treatments to patients in need," said Michael Gallup, CEO of Citeline's parent company, Norstella. "The additional metrics created by this collaboration will underpin intuitive solutions that allow the industry at large to optimize trials from planning to execution."

"As sponsors embrace patient centricity and look to remove out-of-pocket expenses for clinical trial participants, it is critical that sponsors understand the time, cost and burden on patients who participate in clinical trials," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire. "This partnership brings two best-in-class solutions together to enable sponsors to make smarter decisions sooner, increasing the likelihood of a successful clinical trial execution and new treatments getting to those who need them."

About Citeline

Citeline, a Norstella company, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists, and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts, and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Greenphire

Greenphire, a Thoma Bravo-backed software company, provides comprehensive global financial management solutions for clinical trials that enable complete data and workflow automation to support trial budget planning and cost management. Greenphire empowers sites through simplified workflows, provides clinical trial sponsors and CROs with greater financial transparency, and removes cost-based obstacles to patient participation. For more information, visit Greenphire.

