Citibank Executive Dionne Cuello Named Chair of NAHREP's Corporate Board of Governors

"Dionne's expertise and passion for empowering Hispanic families through homeownership will be invaluable in guiding our corporate partnerships," said NAHREP President Oralia Herrera. "Her leadership will help us create real change and push boundaries in advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community."

Citibank has been a key partner of NAHREP since 2012, notably supporting the launch of NAHREP's Day of Service. This annual event, celebrated on March 31st, honors NAHREP's late Co-Founder, Ernie Reyes, and embodies the spirit of community engagement that Cuello aims to amplify in her new role.

The Corporate Board of Governors is comprised of executives from NAHREP's corporate partners, major trade associations, and civil rights organizations. The Corporate Board provides industry and practitioner insights on the Hispanic real estate market, analyzes business opportunities for NAHREP's corporate partners, and advises the organization on housing policy

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.

