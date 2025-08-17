Citiguard Ranks No. 3434 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor. It's proof of what happens when a team comes together with one mission: to protect people and communities," said Sami Ullah, CEO of Citiguard. Post this

Founded with a mission to raise the bar in professional security, Citiguard has logged millions of hours of on-the-ground protection, serving industries from corporate headquarters and retail to residential communities, events, and critical infrastructure. The company has been ranked among the Top 100 Security Companies in America, placing in the Top 0.01% of all California companies and Top 0.07% of all Los Angeles companies.

Beyond its commercial success, Citiguard has deepened its community footprint through philanthropic initiatives. The company supports HOPE, a nonprofit dedicated to housing the homeless, and funds arts and education programs across the state.

Fast Facts for Editors & Producers:

Three-Year Revenue Growth: 114%

2025 Inc. 5000 Debut — First time on the list

Industry Recognition: Top 100 U.S. security companies

Expansion Plans: Entering 3 new states within the next 18 months

Community Impact: Active benefactor for homelessness, arts, and education initiatives

The 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will honor all winners October 22–24 in Phoenix, with the top 500 featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Citiguard Inc.

Citiguard Inc. is a leading provider of professional security services, delivering customized protection solutions for businesses, residential properties, events, and high-profile clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Citiguard is recognized for its elite training programs, rapid response capabilities, and unwavering commitment to client safety.

