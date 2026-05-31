Citisoft Appoints Former Redwheel COO as Managing Director and Senior Advisor, EMEA

Citisoft today announces the appointment of Nigel Hill as Managing Director and Strategic Advisor, further strengthening its senior advisory offering for the investment management industry across EMEA.

LONDON, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a career spanning senior leadership roles at Redwheel, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nigel Hill brings extensive experience across the investment management sector. His appointment strengthens Citisoft's capacity to provide senior, practitioner-led insight to the operational, technology and client challenges facing firms today.

In his role, Nigel Hill will work on strategic initiatives, providing independent perspective shaped by decades of industry experience. He will engage at key decision points – helping clients assess options, challenge assumptions, and navigate complex vendor and operating model decisions – while also bringing a highly connected industry network to support complex engagements across EMEA.

"Across EMEA, buy-side firms are facing continued pressure to reshape operating models while working through the practical implications of infrastructure shifts driven by AI and tokenisation, platform consolidation, increased resiliency requirements, and evolving regulatory demands.

"Nigel brings a powerful combination of senior leadership experience and deep industry connectivity that strengthens our ability to help clients navigate those inflection points, and the decisions that come with them, with greater clarity and confidence."

— David Higgins, Managing Partner, EMEA, Citisoft

"Asset managers are operating in an ever more challenging environment – facing cost inflation, fee pressure, higher client expectations, and a shifting technology environment. The real difficulty lies in balancing immediate demands to support near-term opportunities with longer-term operating model change.

"What firms need right now is clarity on direction, practical delivery experience, and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex ecosystem of platforms, data, and service providers. Citisoft is well positioned to support that, combining deep domain expertise with delivery experience across complex transformation programmes. That was a key factor in my decision to join Citisoft."

— Nigel Hill, Managing Director and Strategic Advisor, Citisoft

Supporting Clients Through Industry Transformation

Nigel Hill's appointment reflects growing demand from the buy-side for experienced, senior-led advisory as they address structural change across the industry. Across EMEA, firms are rethinking platform strategies and service models while managing increasingly complex data, operational risk, and vendor dependencies. Working alongside Citisoft's existing delivery teams, Nigel Hill will provide additional senior perspective to clients shaping and executing critical transformation initiatives.

About Citisoft

Citisoft is a global consulting firm dedicated to enabling change in the investment management industry. Our consultants are industry experts who have delivered transformative initiatives for global asset managers, asset owners, insurers, and asset servicers.

We offer unmatched domain expertise and leading-edge insights into the technologies and trends that shape our clients' businesses. Through both strategic and tactical services, we partner with clients to drive technology, operations, and data initiatives from conception to deployment.

Media Contact

Harriet Roden, Citisoft, 44 7447925510, [email protected], www.citisoft.com

SOURCE Citisoft