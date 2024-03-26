Citisoft Appoints John Clark as Partner in Consulting Firm

"His reputation as a trusted advisor to investment managers coupled with his success scaling a global consulting practice make him an ideal fit for Citisoft." Post this

"We're excited to announce that John Clark will be joining our management team during a time of significant global growth for Citisoft. John is a respected leader in our industry and his experience, perspective, and depth of knowledge will bring immediate value to our clients and our firm," said Paul Migliore, Citisoft CEO. "His reputation as a trusted advisor to investment managers coupled with his success scaling a global consulting practice make him an ideal fit for Citisoft."

In addition to overseeing Cutter Associates' research membership and consulting business, John is known for taking a hands-on role to ensure client success. He has provided planning, strategy, and oversight on complex engagements across the investment lifecycle. Prior to joining Cutter Associates, John held senior roles as President and COO for companies including DST Belvedere, Longview Group, and SunGard.

"Our management team is actively involved in every client engagement, and we are confident in John's ability to deliver a seamless and high-touch client experience," said Tom Secaur, COO of Citisoft. "With John's deep industry knowledge and fresh perspective, we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory and delivering value to all Citisoft stakeholders. He's the right fit for our culture and our clients."

John Clark adds, "I am excited to start this new chapter in my career. I have known Paul and Tom for many years and am looking forward to working with them and participating in the future growth of Citisoft."

Over the past year, Citisoft has seen steady growth in its client base in North America and Europe. This key hire will help the firm continue prioritizing client success and growing its global consulting team.

Citisoft is a global consulting firm dedicated to enabling change in the investment management industry. Our consultants are industry experts who have delivered transformative initiatives for global asset managers, asset owners, insurers, and asset servicers. We are the most experienced consultancy in the industry, offering unmatched domain expertise and leading-edge insights into the technologies and trends that shape our clients' businesses. Through both strategic and tactical services, we partner with clients to drive technology, operations, and data initiatives from conception to deployment.

