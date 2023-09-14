Citisoft Bolsters Growth with New Strategic Appointments

The experience and leadership that Chris and Rory bring will help us meet the needs of the market Tweet this

To meet the demands of this rapid growth, the appointments will aid the continued acceleration of Citisoft's expansion in the EMEA market and underscores its commitment to continuing this growth trajectory.

"We're excited to announce the hire of Chris and Rory as our growth in the European market continues to accelerate. Over the past year, there has been an unprecedented uptick in the number of asset managers undertaking strategic technology and operations projects," said Paul Migliore, CEO of Citisoft. "The experience and leadership that Chris and Rory bring will help us meet the needs of the market and support our position in maintaining the most experienced global consulting team in the industry."

Chris joins Citisoft after successfully leading business development for Finastra's global managed services business and KPMG's UK investment management practice. He has also driven the global growth for leading system vendors including BlackRock Solutions and Charles River Development. Chris has deep expertise in data infrastructure, fintech integration, alternatives, and digital assets.

Rory joins the firm with over 30 years of experience in financial services, bringing a proven track record of delivering complex and high-profile projects within the asset management space. He has deep expertise in professional services, outsourcing, product strategy, and systems implementation.

"Chris and Rory bring a deep understanding of the market and strong industry relationships to Citisoft," said David Higgins, Citisoft Managing Partner and head of Citisoft's EMEA business. "Together they have a combined 45 years of sector experience, working with a broad range of asset managers, wealth managers, and services providers on projects ranging from strategic change through to solutions transitions and technology implementations."

Leveraging the expertise of these strategic hires, Citisoft plans to expand its reach in London and capitalize on the firm's longstanding reputation as a consulting leader in the financial services market. This announcement follows the hire of David Higgins as Managing Partner in Citisoft's EMEA practice in April 2020.

Citisoft is a global consulting firm dedicated to enabling change in the investment management industry. Our consultants are industry experts who have delivered transformative initiatives for global asset managers, asset owners, insurers, and service providers. We are the most experienced consultancy in the industry, offering unmatched domain expertise and leading-edge insights into the technologies and trends that shape our clients' businesses. Through our Advisory and Delivery Services, we partner with our clients to drive technology, operations, and data initiatives from conception to deployment.

