Citizens Business Bank Partners With Alacriti To Offer Real-Time Payments

Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment innovation, today announced that Citizens Business Bank has successfully launched instant payments capabilities using the Orbipay Payments Hub. The solution enables the bank's customers to receive payments in seconds over both the RTP network and the Federal Reserve's FedNow Service.

Citizens Business Bank selected Alacriti to help streamline its real-time payments infrastructure, using a centralized hub that offers intelligent orchestration, enhanced risk management, and native ISO 20022 support. The solution was chosen to serve both retail and business banking customers, providing 24/7 access to instant payments and seamless integration with the bank's core and digital banking systems.

Through this collaboration, Citizens Business Bank customers benefit from:

24/7 Instant Payments Access: Customers can receive payments in real-time, with immediate access to funds and faster settlement for time-sensitive transactions.

Enhanced Transparency and Control: Improved payment performance analytics, reporting, and visibility, and a more seamless and informative payment experience for both customers and back-office personnel.

Streamlined Business Operations: Automated processing, efficient payment routing, and robust fraud controls help business customers handle high volumes with greater speed, security, and accuracy.

"Partnering with Alacriti for instant payments has empowered CBB to deliver faster, more seamless financial experiences to our customers," said Susan Mlot, EVP Head of Operations at Citizens Business Bank. "This collaboration enhances our digital capabilities, strengthens our competitive edge, and positions us at the forefront of real-time banking innovation."

"Citizens Business Bank has a rich history of empowering local businesses and fostering long-term relationships through trust and service," said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments at Alacriti. "By embracing real-time payments with our Orbipay Payments Hub, they're carrying that same commitment into the future—delivering faster, more transparent, and secure payment experiences for their customers."

Orbipay Payments Hub is a cloud-native, API-first platform that connects to multiple rails, including the RTP network, the FedNow Service, ACH, wires, and card networks. With integrated verification, fraud controls, and smart routing, it allows financial institutions to modernize without overhauling existing systems. Citizens Business Bank is actively using the platform today to process transactions from both savings and checking accounts and continues to optimize operations and automation.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Citizens Business Bank

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF") is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

