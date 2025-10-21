Citrine Angels Launches Charitable Arm, Citrine Impact, to Expand Opportunities for Women Investors and Founders

"Citrine Impact allows us to reach even more women by removing the financial and structural barriers that often prevent participation. It's an investment in equity, education, and economic empowerment — and a major step toward building a more inclusive investing ecosystem." Post this

"Citrine Impact allows us to reach even more women by removing the financial and structural barriers that often prevent participation," said Stephanie Marshall, Board President, Citrine Angels and Citrine Impact. "It's an investment in equity, education, and economic empowerment — and a major step toward building a more inclusive investing ecosystem."

Building on Citrine's Proven Model

Since its founding, Citrine Angels has helped women gain access to startup investing through education, community, and hands-on experience. The organization's 80+ members have collectively invested nearly $2 million in early-stage companies led by women since the organization was founded in 2019.

As Citrine's influence has grown, so too has the need for a structure that supports its educational and community programs while allowing membership to remain accessible and allow for maximum participation among accredited women. Citrine Impact fills that need — enabling tax-deductible donations and access to public and private grants to fund workshops, outreach, and partnerships that make startup investing more inclusive.

"Citrine Impact gives us the platform to scale our educational and community initiatives," added Kristalee Overdahl, Citrine Impact Board Member. "We're helping more women build confidence, knowledge, and wealth through investing — while driving real change in the startup ecosystem."

Two Entities, One Vision

Under the new structure, Citrine Angels will continue to manage membership and investment-related activities that benefit women investors, while Citrine Impact will lead education, outreach, and community engagement programs that benefit the broader public. Members, partners and the larger community will experience both as part of one unified Citrine ecosystem.

A Moment of Opportunity

Over the next decade, an estimated $30 trillion in wealth will transfer into the hands of women — the largest wealth shift in history. Citrine Impact positions the organization to meet this moment by equipping women with the knowledge, networks, and confidence to invest with purpose.

Join the Movement

Citrine's goal is to raise $250,0000 by the end of 2026 to ensure financial sustainability and scale impact. The organization invites members, allies, and partners to support this effort through donations, partnerships, and amplification.

Donations to Citrine Impact are tax-deductible and directly fund programs that advance education, mentorship, and community engagement for women investors and founders. You can donate at citrineimpact.org, through a Donor Advised Fund like Fidelity or Vanguard, or by contacting [email protected].

