Citrine Angels Launches Female Funder Panel Series Powered by Citrine Impact

"Citrine Impact's new Female Funder Series will educate more women and lower barriers to entry. When women participate fully as funders, capital allocation becomes smarter, markets expand, and the innovation economy grows stronger." - Stephanie Marshall Post this

"Diversity among investors directly shapes where money flows and which ideas are funded," said Stephanie Marshall, Board President of Citrine Impact and Citrine Angels. "Citrine Impact's new Female Funder Series will educate more women and lower barriers to entry. When women participate fully as funders, capital allocation becomes smarter, markets expand, and the innovation economy grows stronger."

The launch event, "Demystifying Angel Investing — How Women Build Wealth and Impact," will take place on February 25, 2026, at Refraction in Tysons Corner. This session is designed to provide a clear, approachable overview of angel investing and its role in building long-term wealth and social impact. The panel will explore:

What angel investing is — and how it differs from venture capital, private equity, and crowdfunding

Why women's capital matters and how investing can help close gender wealth and funding gaps

How to align investments with personal values and priorities

Practical pathways for getting started, including accredited investor basics, syndicates, and angel networks

Panelists include Catherine Abbott, Managing Director, Golden Seeds; Christy Steele, Partner, Sands Capital, and Angel Capital Association Board Member Nicole Washington. Lisa Conners, Citrine Board Member and Keynote Speaker, will moderate.

A Flagship Program for Women Investors

The Female Funder Series reflects Citrine's long-term commitment to growing women's participation in the innovation economy. Additional panels throughout 2026 will dive deeper into core investing skills, including:

From Interest to Investment — Evaluating Founders and Deals (Due Diligence & Deal Evaluation)

Building Your Portfolio — Strategy, Risk, and Community (Portfolio Construction Fundamentals)

Together, these sessions create an accessible on-ramp into angel investing—helping women move from curiosity to confidence and, ultimately, active participation.

Powered by Citrine Impact

The series is powered by Citrine Impact, the newly launched nonprofit arm of Citrine Angels.

Citrine Impact's mission is to break down the barriers traditional angel groups often reinforce and to build a more welcoming, inclusive ecosystem for women investors. Through education, community programming, and outreach, Citrine Impact works to ensure more women have access to the tools and networks needed to invest in innovation.

To support the continued growth of inclusive educational programming, attendees and supporters are encouraged to make a 100% tax-deductible donation to Citrine Impact. Donations can be made at CitrineImpact.org.

About Citrine Angels

Citrine Angels is the largest women-focused angel investment group based in the Mid-Atlantic pledged solely to the support of female-founded companies. Comprised of more than 80 women angel investors, Citrine is committed to empowering female entrepreneurs through capital, mentorship, and access to networks and expertise. Citrine's mission is to close the gender funding gap and increase the number of successful women-led businesses. Visit us at citrineangels.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Citrine Impact

Citrine Impact is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm of Citrine Angels. Its mission is to expand access to angel investing education, reduce systemic barriers, and foster inclusive pathways for women to build wealth and impact through early-stage investment. Learn more and donate today at CitrineImpact.org. (EIN: 33-3387344)

Media Contact

Elyssa Haynes, Citrine Angels, 1 8043383102, [email protected], citrineangels.com

SOURCE Citrine Angels