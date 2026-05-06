Citrine Angels Surpasses $2 Million Invested in Women-Led Startups and Welcomes First Executive Director

"When we founded Citrine, we believed changing who gets funded starts with changing who gets to invest. Watching this community grow to more than 80 members who have invested over $2m into women-led companies, along with the launch of Citrine Impact to deepen this work, tells me we were right." Post this

"As Citrine reaches this exciting milestone, we are seeing proof of what becomes possible when women are given access, education, and community around investing," said Stephanie Marshall, Co-Founder and Board President of Citrine Angels. "When we founded Citrine, we believed changing who gets funded starts with changing who gets to invest. Watching this community grow to more than 80 members who have invested over $2 million into women-led companies, along with the launch of Citrine Impact to deepen this work, tells me we were right."

As Citrine looks to build on this momentum, the organization has also welcomed Dawn Myers as its first Executive Director, marking a new phase for Citrine Angels and the broader Citrine ecosystem. Myers brings experience as an accomplished entrepreneur and D.C.-based ecosystem builder, with leadership roles at Vinetta Project and Black Girl Ventures, along with a track record of working with major industry partners and investors.

"We are at a genuine inflection point and are excited to be bringing in our first Executive Director to meet this moment," added Marshall. "Dawn brings deep experience in our space, and her leadership will help us scale what's working, build what's next, and ensure Citrine's impact grows well beyond what any of us could do alone."

"I am excited to join Citrine Angels at such a pivotal moment," said Dawn Myers, Executive Director of Citrine Angels. "Expanding access to capital isn't just about funding more women founders; it's about fundamentally shifting who holds influence in the innovation economy. Citrine is building that future, and I'm excited to help scale its impact."

In her new role, Myers will help lead Citrine's next chapter, with a focus on scaling the organization, deepening member engagement, and increasing the flow of capital to underrepresented founders.

Myers joins the organization at a dynamic time. On May 28, Citrine will host the second panel in its flagship Female Funder educational series, powered by its 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm, Citrine Impact. The free event, titled "From Interest to Investment: Evaluating Founders and Deals," is designed for female angel investors, aspiring angel investors, and those who are angel-curious, and will provide a practical, approachable look at how to evaluate startup opportunities.

Moderated by Katherine Hill Ritchie, Founder and CEO of Private Capital Investments, the panel will feature insights on the due diligence process from Barb White, Founder of Avoka Group; Shalanda Armstrong, Managing Partner of 100KM Ventures; and Andrea DiMarco, Venture Partner at Blu Venture Investors. Those interested in attending can register here.

To learn more about Citrine Angels, its portfolio, and upcoming events, visit citrineangels.com.

About Citrine Angels

Citrine Angels is the largest women-focused angel investment group based in the Mid-Atlantic pledged solely to the support of female-founded companies. Comprised of more than 80 women angel investors, Citrine is committed to empowering female entrepreneurs through capital, mentorship, and access to networks and expertise. Citrine's mission is to close the gender funding gap and increase the number of successful women-led businesses. Visit us at citrineangels.com or follow us on LinkedIn..

About Citrine Impact

Citrine Impact is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm of Citrine Angels. Its mission is to expand access to angel investing education, reduce systemic barriers, and foster inclusive pathways for women to build wealth and impact through early-stage investment. Learn more and donate today at CitrineImpact.org. (EIN: 33-3387344)

Media Contact

Elyssa Haynes, Citrine Angels, 1 8043383102, [email protected] , citrineangels.com

SOURCE Citrine Angels