Citrine Investment Group Acquires Another Senior Living Community in Greater Chicago, The Reserve of Geneva

The acquisition of The Reserve of Geneva underscores Citrine Investment Group's ability to source exclusive institutional opportunities while shaping a thoughtful era of senior housing investment communities defined by purpose, discipline, and performance.

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citrine Investment Group today announced the off-market acquisition of The Reserve of Geneva, an established 66-unit boutique independent living community for active adults located just outside of Chicago. Citrine completed the acquisition in partnership with senior living management firm, Certus Living, which has successfully operated the community for several years.

The milestone reflects Citrine's strategy of sourcing exclusive senior housing opportunities in sought-after markets and transforming them into institutional-grade investments that set a higher standard of purpose, discipline, and integrity in real estate.

"The Reserve of Geneva is a compelling addition to Citrine's portfolio," said Lynn Jerath, Founder and President of Citrine Investment Group. "It exemplifies the type of opportunity we pursue: exceptional real estate in a high-demand market with strong fundamentals and clear avenues for value creation. Along with this, our senior housing investments foster purpose, dignity, and belonging for residents, while also delivering excellent returns. Partnering with Certus Living ensures this community will continue to flourish while setting a new benchmark for senior living."

Located an hour west of Chicago, The Reserve of Geneva features some of the largest independent living floor plans in the market, complemented by beautifully landscaped grounds and a welcoming neighborhood environment. Originally built in 2002 and enhanced by significant capital improvements, the community has earned a strong reputation for its close-knit culture and many high-quality activities.

Residents enjoy curated lifestyle programming, chef-prepared dining, and a culture centered on engagement and connection. The community is designed to support independence with comfort, convenience, and a strong sense of belonging.

Certus Living will continue to oversee day-to-day operations at The Reserve, ensuring continuity of leadership, staffing, and service philosophy. The partnership provides enhanced access to capital for future improvements, long-term strategic planning, and sustained operational excellence.

"Our mission has always been to elevate the resident experience through exceptional hospitality, thoughtful leadership, and operational excellence," said Will Haase, CEO of Certus Living. "Partnering with Citrine strengthens that mission. Their values, investment philosophy, and commitment to quality align perfectly with ours. We are excited for what this means for the long-term stability and future growth of The Reserve of Geneva."

Jacob Kotschi, The Reserve's Associate Executive Director with Certus Living added: "This partnership provides stability and creates new opportunities for enhancement. Both organizations care deeply about the resident experience, and that alignment ensures The Reserve will continue to thrive."

The announcement follows The Reserve of Geneva's third consecutive Kane County's Finest award, reinforcing its reputation as a leading independent living community for adults 55+.

Additionally, Geneva remains one of the region's most desirable suburban communities, offering tree-lined streets, green space, and an inviting pace of life that feels both connected and comforting. Favorable demographic trends continue to drive strong demand for high-quality independent senior living across the market. The Reserve of Geneva is serving today's seniors while inspiring the next generation of community-oriented living.

About Citrine

Citrine Investment Group is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior housing across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida. The firm transforms undercapitalized, distressed, and transitional assets and creates value through active ownership, operational improvements, and disciplined risk management. Its portfolio spans assisted living, memory care, independent living and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) turnarounds. Citrine's vision is to lead a more thoughtful era of real estate investment, where expert strategy delivers excellent returns, in concert with real-world impact. To learn more about Citrine Investment Group, visit citrineima.com.

About Certus Living

Certus Living is a senior living operator based in Minneapolis, MN, specializing in hands-on operational leadership and strategic repositioning for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities nationwide. Certus is known for its hospitality-based service model and data-driven approach to operational excellence. Learn more at certusliv.com.

Media Contact

Maria Coder, Citrine Investment Group, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://www.citrineima.com/

