City & Guilds Partners with Accredible to Support Learners' Career Progression with Digital Credentials

"In today's skills-based world, it is critical for learners to be able to showcase and validate skills. It supports their career progression and provides a competitive edge when thinking about their next job," said Andy Moss, Chief Customer Officer, City & Guilds. "By partnering with Accredible, we're not only able to enhance the credibility of our programs with verifiable digital credentials but also enable learners to easily share their accomplishments with employers and peers — helping them stand out and advance in their careers."

City & Guilds is also meeting the growing market demand for digital credentials. According to the 2024 State of Credentialing report, 96% of learners who earned a digital credential consider it valuable for their career, and 78% believe it increases their chances of getting a job offer. While still in the early stages of rollout, excitement for City & Guilds' new digital credentials is evident. Since launching with Accredible, City & Guilds has seen a 136% increase in both credentials issued and credential sharing. 81% of its issued digital credentials have been downloaded, added to CVs and resumes, or shared on social media — helping generate brand awareness and referrals.

"As a long-standing issuer of digital credentials, City & Guilds has set the standard for recognizing skills," said Dan Theckston, SVP of Sales and Customer Success at Accredible. "We're excited to partner with them to further elevate their reach and enhance the learner experience with secure and shareable digital credentials that empower learners to translate their achievements into future opportunities with confidence."

To learn more about City & Guilds' digital credentials, visit www.cityandguilds.com/digital-credentials.

About Accredible

Accredible is the world's leading digital credential platform, enabling education and training leaders to increase learner engagement and drive program growth. Over 2,300 organizations, including Google, IAPP, McGraw Hill, MIT, Skillsoft, Slack, and the University of Cambridge, rely on Accredible to manage and measure everything from issuing digital certificates and badges to visualizing learning pathways to spotlighting certified learners. Founded in 2013, Accredible has helped issue and verify over 120 million career-advancing credentials. To learn more, visit accredible.com.

About City & Guilds

City & Guilds is the preferred brand and route for skills. We have been fulfilling our charitable purpose since 1878, by advancing skills for people, organisations, and societies.

With 5.1 million learners worldwide, we understand the life-changing link between skills development, social mobility, prosperity, and success. We champion vocational and technical training routes and collaborate with industries and government to campaign for improvements across the global skills landscape.

We work with over 1500 employers to deliver high-quality skills training and credentials, both in person and online, that meet the changing needs of industry and skills challenges. We deliver qualifications and awards to thousands of colleges and training providers across the globe, creating end-to-end solutions and improving learner skills and productivity. City & Guilds courses have contributed £15.3bn to society in the UK alone.

Through our City & Guilds Foundation we amplify our purpose by focusing on high-impact social investment, recognition, and advocacy programs which remove barriers to getting a job, celebrate best practice on the job, and advocate for jobs of the future.

The City & Guilds community of brands includes Gen2, ILM, Intertrain, Trade Skills 4U, Kineo, and The Oxford Group. For further information, please visit cityandguilds.com.

