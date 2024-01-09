City & State Magazine Names The TASC Group #44 on New York's Political PR Power 75 List

The independent, communications and public relations firm was recognized for its work with policymakers, nonprofits and social advocacy organizations throughout New York State

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASC Group, an independent, nonprofit communications and public relations firm, was recognized as one of New York State's most notable public relations agencies by City & State Magazine. The Political PR Power 75 is an annual list that recognizes communicators, PR agencies and political leaders most active in the state's sphere of politics and government.

For over 20 years, The TASC Group has provided comprehensive communications services to a wide range of advocacy-driven clients. The agency has been responsible for some of America's highest-profile social justice campaigns and served many of New York State's most influential nonprofits and social movements.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of City & State's Political PR Power 75," said Rida Bint Fozi, president of The TASC Group. "Built on a commitment to progressive values and a foundation of grassroots, political engagement, our team has been lucky to work with incredible leaders across New York and the nation. Recognition by City & State Magazine speaks to the commitment of our talented staff and cements our position as a leading social justice PR firm in America's largest media market."

In addition to the Political PR Power 75 list, City & State recognized Rida Bint Fozi as one of 2023's Responsible 100. This list honors New Yorkers who exemplify social responsibility through their work, mentorship of staff and service to communities.

The TASC Group has been consistently recognized for excellence in public relations and communications. In 2023, TASC was spotlighted by Business Insider as one of the nation's top boutique PR firms. Additionally, the agency was recognized for its post-pandemic growth with coveted spots on the Inc 5000 and Financial Times Fast Growing Companies List for 2023. Collectively, the company has received a PR Power 50 Award from The New York Observer, 26 PRSA Big Apple Awards, three Corporate Social Responsibility Awards from PR Daily, two PRSA Silver Anvil Awards and one Social Good Award.

Some of The TASC Group's most notable clients have included Trayvon Martin's family and legal team, the Heather Heyer Foundation and a consortium of asbestos litigation lawyers representing victims against Johnson & Johnson and Georgia Pacific. Within New York State, TASC has represented a wide array of nonprofit organizations including The Eagle Academy Foundation, United Way of New York City, the Free Admission campaign, The David Lynch Foundation, Destination Tomorrow and Oyate Group.

