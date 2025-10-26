City Chic Real Estate Rebrands as Reverie Residential Amid Industry Consolidation

"The big-box real estate firms chase efficiency and shareholder value. We choose intention, artistry, and excellence that can't be mass-produced." Post this

Founded 14 years ago, the company has grown from guiding first-time buyers in DC's emerging neighborhoods to representing clients across the region's most established communities in Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland. Its evolution reflects today's homeowner — discerning, mobile, and deeply intentional about how they live.

With more than $1 billion in career sales, recognition as Best of DC and Best of Washingtonian, and over 400 five-star reviews, Reverie Residential enters this new era as proof that boutique independence and industry excellence can coexist and strengthen one another.

"We built City Chic when the market was loud and crowded — and we succeeded by doing things differently," said Lindsay Dreyer, Founder and Principal Broker of Reverie Residential. "Reverie carries that same DNA forward. It's about standing firm in our independence, redefining what boutique really means, and delivering an experience defined by strategy, sophistication, and soul."

The new name captures that philosophy. Reverie speaks to imagination and vision — the art of seeing what could be. Residential grounds the brand in expertise and results. The tagline, For Dreams Well Lived, expresses the conviction that real estate should be as intentional as the lives it helps create.

In a marketplace chasing sameness, Reverie chooses distinction. In an era driven by automation, it values artistry. At a time when independence is rare, it embraces it — fully and without compromise.

"Our independence is our edge," said Dreyer. "Reverie is about clear vision, strong execution, and the freedom to serve without conformity. We're building something lasting — a place where every client's story, and every agent's craft, truly matter."

