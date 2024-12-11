City Church Georgetown Partners with Bikes for Goodness Sake to Host Big Give and Bike Build Event to Benefit Local Students

City Church Georgetown Big Giveaway Celebrates Season of Giving with Bike Build Event to Give 49 Cooper Elementary Third and Fourth-Grade Students New Bikes on December 14

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Church Georgetown, in partnership with Bikes for Goodness Sake and Cooper Elementary School, is excited to announce the City Church Big Giveaway & Bike Build Event as part of its season of giving. This collaborative event is a community initiative to bring joy and adventure to 49 third and fourth-grade students from Cooper Elementary School.

This heartwarming event invites volunteers, families, and community members to come together to assemble and gift bicycles, creating lasting memories for local children. Every child receiving a bike will also participate in bike safety and road safety training, ensuring they are equipped to enjoy their new wheels responsibly. For children new to biking, basic how to ride a bike training will also be provided, giving parents peace of mind about their children's safety.

Brett Levy, Lead Pastor of City Church Georgetown, shared, "Christmas is a time where we see the generosity of God, and the church should be a reflection of that generosity. Plus, serving families is fun and you can't beat that!"

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Location: Georgetown High School, Georgetown, TX

Volunteer Bike Building: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

– Bike Distribution and Safety Training: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tamra Marbibi, Director of Federal and Special Programs Supports, Georgetown ISD, shared her thoughts, "This initiative is a wonderful example of community collaboration. Providing our students with bicycles not only brings joy but also promotes physical activity and independence. We are grateful to City Church Georgetown and Bikes for Goodness Sake for their generosity and commitment to our students' well-being."

Kenna Smith, Managing Director of Bikes for Goodness Sake, shared her thoughts, "It is incredibly rewarding for us to be able to partner with City Church Georgetown and Cooper Elementary School for this special event right here in our local community. Our mission is to share the love of riding bicycles with youth everywhere, and it is especially meaningful to have the opportunity to give back in our hometown."

Contact for the Event:

For questions or to get involved, contact Tamra Marbibi at [email protected].

To learn more about the event partners and their missions, visit:

City Church Georgetown: citychurchgtx.com

Bikes for Goodness Sake: bikesforgoodnesssake.org

Cooper Elementary School: cooper.georgetownisd.org

The event is about more than just bikes—it's about creating a sense of connection, giving back, and building a brighter future for children in the Georgetown community. Let's come together to Give and Let Ride and make a lasting difference in the lives of children in our community.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to sharing the goodness of bicycles with underprivileged children through sponsored corporate charity bike build events. For 14 years, we have collaborated with hundreds of sponsors to build and donate thousands of bikes to kids across the country. As one of the first charity bike-building organizations in America and the only one with a national footprint, we partner with local bike shops, corporations, groups, and individuals to create charity bike build events that distribute bikes and custom-fit, bike-shop-quality helmets to children. Founded by Mark Smith and Pete Buck of Bucks Bikes in Austin, Texas, our mission began on July 4, 2008, honoring the silent sacrifice of military children, and continues today fostering a cycling culture in North America by giving a bike to a child. Visit www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org to learn more.

