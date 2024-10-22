City Colleges of Chicago Celebrates National Student Transfer Week by Announcing Partnership with National University

City Colleges of Chicago and National University, one of the top educators of active military and Veterans alike, increase education pathways by providing a seamless onramp for students to earn their bachelor's degrees

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Colleges of Chicago students will have the opportunity to transfer from City Colleges to National University (NU) with a new transfer agreement meant to support students as they pursue four-year degrees, master's degrees and doctoral degrees. This announcement coincides with National Student Transfer Week and in honor of Veterans Day (November 11).

The agreement gives students transferring from City Colleges the opportunity for guaranteed admission with Junior standing, as well as access to tuition discounts, scholarships, and National University academic and financial aid advisors. U.S. military veteran transfer students are eligible to take advantage of additional supports, including veteran certification. City Colleges faculty and staff are eligible for discounted tuition for bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. In addition, NU is offering discounted tuition for City Colleges faculty and staff who would like to earn a master's or doctoral degree.

"The partnership between National University and City Colleges of Chicago, both nationally recognized Minority Serving Institutions, will open the door for non-traditional students with more flexible, affordable, high-quality options, to achieve their educational and career goals," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "As a first-generation college and transfer student, I understand the importance of removing barriers, providing seamless transfer pathways, and expanding access to make higher education a reality. During National Transfer Student Week, it is important to celebrate and recognize the ways that we support our striving students and look forward to making a difference with our new partner, City Colleges of Chicago."

"We are grateful to have NU as a partner, one that shares our mission to meet students where they are in their education goals, notably our veteran students and their families," said Provost and Chief Academic Officer Mark Potter, City Colleges of Chicago. "More than 50 years ago, NU was founded so that deployed soldiers and veterans could pursue their education. Today, it's one of the top schools serving all students, preparing them further for in-demand careers that lead to a family sustaining wage."

"National University, recently named the top transfer destination by the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU), is excited to expand our presence and outreach in Chicago as we look for new opportunities and partnerships to remove barriers, provide seamless transfer pathways, and expand access to make higher education a reality for nontraditional students," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and inductee into the American Association of Community College Leadership Hall of Fame. "I look forward to partnering with City Colleges of Chicago to create accessible—and equitable—pathways for our students."

After hearing about City Colleges' 'Fresh Start' program, a program that forgave City Colleges student debt, Maryam Muhammad went back to college earning additional credits that eventually supported her transfer to National University where she earned her bachelor's degree in biomedical science. While at NU, she was introduced to nutrition and today is pursuing her Master's Degree in Nutrition. "I really enjoyed my time at NU and it helped direct me to my newest passion, one that will contribute to the good health of our communities," said Maryam.

In addition to student benefits, City Colleges employees are eligible to receive a 25 percent tuition scholarship toward a bachelor's and master's program or a 15 percent scholarship toward a doctoral program. City Colleges' employee spouses and dependents receive a 10 percent tuition scholarship toward a bachelor's and master's program and 15 percent toward a doctoral program.

NU is a distinguished nonprofit Minority Serving Institution that serves more than 130,000 learners annually through its degree and professional training programs. It offers strong and diverse areas of career options to community college transfer students with over 190 online programs, including nursing, with flexible four-week and eight-week classes. Some of the most popular transfer programs include Registered Nursing, Psychology, Business Administration and Management, Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement, Early Childhood Education and Teaching. Click here to learn more about the seamless transfer process between City Colleges and NU and to register.

As a Minority-Serving Institution, National University's student population reflects the shifting—and highly diverse—demographics of adult learners in higher education today. Approximately 80% of NU's students take all their classes online, while 93% take at least some courses online. The majority of NU's students are working adults, and about half of its undergraduate students are active-duty servicemembers, Veterans, or their dependents. NU has been designated a Gold status Military Friendly School and a Top 10 Military Friendly Spouse School for the year 2024 by Military Friendly®.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190 online and on-campus programs and specializations with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 240,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, healthcare, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and Whole Human Education™. Visit nu.edu.

City Colleges of Chicago is the city's most accessible higher education engine of socioeconomic mobility and racial equity—empowering all Chicagoans to take part in building a stronger and more just city. Learn more about City Colleges of Chicago at http://www.ccc.edu or call 773-COLLEGE.

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494

