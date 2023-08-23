City Electric Supply (CES) and City Electrical Factors (CEF) Announce Transition in Senior Leadership

"I'm confident they will continue to bring their loyalty, integrity, expertise, and care for our business and our people as they lead us into the future as Co-CEOs," said Hartland-Mackie. Tweet this

Hartland-Mackie has helped navigate CES through the difficulty of the financial crisis in 2008 and the uncertainty of COVID-19. Under his leadership, CES became a top-10 electrical wholesale distributor in the U.S., celebrated 10 years of consecutive double-digit growth, achieved record sales, and witnessed nearly 1,400 internal promotions over the past three years. The company also kicked off a successful ecommerce platform, CES Online, in 2019 and strategically opened five fulfillment centers across the U.S. to support and scale the ecommerce business.

Recently making Inc. Magazine's 5000 list for the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., CES continues its forward-thinking approach while sticking to its commitment to growing from within. That's demonstrated as the company shares the promotions of Co-Chief Operating Officers Andrew Dawes and John Gray to take over as Co-Chief Executive Officers.

"Throughout Andrew and John's 31 and 37 years of experience with City Electric Supply, respectively, each has exemplified the entrepreneurial spirit and culture of CES," said Hartland-Mackie. "For the past six years, Andrew and John have achieved many milestones for CES, and one of the hallmarks of their leadership as Co-COOs is that they always do what's right for the business. I'm confident they will continue to bring their loyalty, integrity, expertise, and care for our business and our people as they lead us into the future as Co-CEOs."

In 1986, Gray joined the company at just 18 years old as a driver. Gray went from delivering supplies to organizing the warehouse to selling door-to-door. His passion for the business and helping customers earned him a branch manager position at CEF Harrow in Northwest London at just 24 years old. He later moved to the U.S. to support the expansion of the company in the Carolinas. For two decades, he helped oversee new branches in North Carolina, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Kansas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, and the Washington D.C. area.

In 1992, Dawes kicked off his career as a driver, moved to inside sales, then to branch manager, and continued to climb up the ladder through hard work and dedication. He became the VP of Operations for the Canadian business in 2012. He helped the company reach consistent profit with new branch openings. In 2017, Andrew moved to the U.S. when he was appointed Co-Chief Operating Officer alongside John Gray while continuing to oversee the Canadian business and helping lead the growth of newer operations like CES Online and National Solutions.

Hartland-Mackie has also stepped down as Global CEO over CES and CEF and has promoted Jeremy Saunders, who has most recently served as Co-CEO of CEF, to the position.

"Jeremy has been with CEF for 32 years, and he brings commercial, distribution and logistics, in-house manufacturing, and CEF Online experience to the table," said Hartland-Mackie. "In his new role, Jeremy will be responsible for operations and overall strategy across both businesses so we can be positioned well for long-term success. He is very eager to learn more about the U.S. and Canadian business and, most importantly, understands deeply that our culture is what makes this company so special."

This transition comes at an exciting juncture for City Electric Supply as it continues to innovate, expand, and explore new avenues of growth – opening the doors for new opportunities. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers, team members, and partners.

About City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 550 branches across the U.S.

CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself on keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs.

About City Electrical Factors (CEF) is the expert supplier of electrical products and services for professional buyers and installers all over the UK. CEF offers the largest range of products including leading brands and value alternatives, alongside specialist knowhow, friendly advice, and support that's the best in the industry.

Established in 1951, privately owned CEF has a UK national network of 390 stores and the business now extends to the USA, Canada, Ireland, Spain, and Australia.

Janan Buisier, City Electric Supply (CES), 2144627052, [email protected], https://www.cityelectricsupply.com

